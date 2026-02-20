Eric Dane, known for 'Grey’s Anatomy' and 'Euphoria,' has died at 53 after battling ALS. Fans and colleagues reflect on his impactful career and legacy.

Eric Dane, widely celebrated for his roles on Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria, has died at the age of 53 following a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), according to The New York Times. Dane’s passing comes nearly one year after he publicly announced his diagnosis, leaving behind a legacy defined by memorable performances and an outpouring of affection from fans and peers alike.

Remembering a Television Icon

Dane rose to fame with his portrayal of Dr. Mark Sloan—nicknamed "McSteamy"—on Grey’s Anatomy, where he became a fan favorite. He appeared in more than 130 episodes of the medical drama, winning acclaim for his charisma and emotional depth. Dane’s work on Grey’s Anatomy is chronicled in the show's official cast and crew records, highlighting his significant contribution to the series’ enduring popularity.

He later captivated a new generation of viewers with his role on HBO’s Euphoria, demonstrating his versatility and continued relevance in the evolving landscape of television drama.

A Courageous Battle with ALS

Dane made his ALS diagnosis public in early 2025, drawing attention to a disease that affects an estimated 16,000 Americans at any given time, with approximately 5,000 people diagnosed annually in the United States. ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that impacts nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to muscle weakness and, eventually, loss of mobility and speech.

The ALS Association notes that most patients are diagnosed between the ages of 40 and 70, with the average age of onset at 55.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the disease is more common in men and non-Hispanic whites, but it affects people of all backgrounds.

Recent epidemiological studies continue to research possible causes and risk factors, though the majority of cases remain sporadic with no clear genetic link.

A Lasting Legacy

Fans, colleagues, and entertainment figures have expressed their condolences and shared memories of Dane’s talent and generosity. While tributes continue to pour in, the actor’s impact on popular culture—particularly through the beloved character of "McSteamy"—remains undeniable.

Dane’s openness about his illness has also helped raise awareness for ALS, encouraging further conversation and research into a disease that affects thousands each year. Information on ALS, including symptoms, support services, and ongoing research, can be found through organizations such as the ALS Association, which highlights the importance of early diagnosis and comprehensive care.

Looking Ahead

As the entertainment industry mourns the loss of a cherished actor, Dane’s legacy endures through his performances and the greater understanding he brought to ALS. His passing is a reminder of the ongoing need for research and support for those affected by the disease.

For those seeking more information on ALS prevalence, diagnosis, and support, resources such as the National ALS Registry and the NIH SEER fact sheets offer valuable data and guidance.