Ernie Anastos Remembered as Icon of New York News

Legendary broadcaster Ernie Anastos, known for his decades on New York City television, has died at age 82. His career left a lasting mark on local journalism.

Ernie Anastos, one of New York City's most enduring and beloved television news anchors, has died at the age of 82. Widely known as an 'everyman' broadcaster, Anastos's steady presence and signature warmth defined an era of local news, making him a household name across the region.

A Broadcasting Career Spanning Decades

Anastos first rose to prominence in the bustling world of New York City television, a market renowned for its fierce competition and massive viewership. For more than four decades, he anchored evening newscasts on several major networks, including ABC7’s Eyewitness News, where his approachable style and dedication to factual reporting resonated with millions of viewers.

Anastos was one of the rare anchors to have worked on multiple major New York stations, including WABC, WCBS, and WNYW.

He guided New Yorkers through countless historic events, from city crises to celebrations, always emphasizing clarity and compassion in his delivery.

Accolades and Industry Recognition

Throughout his extensive career, Anastos earned a host of honors reflecting his impact on both the industry and the community. According to the official list of New York Emmy Award winners, Anastos received multiple Emmys for his excellence in journalism. His standing was further cemented by his induction into the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame, where he was celebrated for his professionalism and mentorship within the broadcast community.

His accolades include numerous Emmy Awards, underscoring his reputation for trustworthy reporting and on-air leadership.

Colleagues remembered him as a generous mentor, shaping the careers of many rising journalists.

Connecting with Audiences in America’s Largest TV Market

As the anchor in the nation’s largest local TV market, Anastos played a central role in informing and uniting New Yorkers. His genuine approach contributed to the continued vitality of local television news, which remains a primary news source for millions according to the Pew Research Center’s fact sheet on local TV news.

New York consistently ranks as the top U.S. local TV market, with an audience numbering in the millions.

Anastos’s familiar presence helped maintain strong viewership and trust in local television journalism during times of industry change.

A Lasting Legacy

Ernie Anastos’s passing marks the end of an extraordinary broadcasting career that spanned significant eras in both New York City and American journalism. His influence continues in the work of the many journalists he inspired, and in the memories of New Yorkers who welcomed him into their homes each evening. As the industry evolves, Anastos’s commitment to clear, empathetic news coverage remains a benchmark for aspiring broadcasters.