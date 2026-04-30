ESPN's latest 2026 NBA mock draft spotlights Juke Harris and Malachi Moreno as top prospects, reflecting shifting trends ahead of the draft lottery.

ESPN has released its updated 2026 NBA mock draft, spotlighting emerging college stars Juke Harris and Malachi Moreno among the projected top picks. With the draft lottery approaching on May 10, the new projections are fueling discussion about rising and falling prospects and setting the stage for the final phase of draft preparation.

Juke Harris Draws Attention as a Top Prospect

According to reporting from On3, Juke Harris is positioned as a high-value pick in ESPN’s latest mock draft. Harris, who has been a standout performer in college basketball, continues to attract attention for his scoring ability and athleticism. This placement in the mock draft underscores his potential impact as a future NBA guard, with many analysts noting his rapid improvement over the past season.

Harris’s college stats show impressive growth, with season averages that place him among the top guards.

ESPN’s projections are consistent with other mock drafts, including NBADraft.net and Tankathon, which also rank Harris in the upper tier of available players.

Harris’s versatility and two-way play have been cited by multiple sources as key reasons for his ascent in draft projections.

Malachi Moreno Emerges Among First-Round Selections

A Sea Of Blue reports that Malachi Moreno is also featured in ESPN’s updated mock draft, marking a significant milestone for the Kentucky center. Moreno’s selection reflects his strong performance in college and his ability to influence games as a rim protector and rebounder.

Moreno’s inclusion in the mock draft comes after a season of improved efficiency and defensive presence.

ESPN’s assessment aligns with the broader consensus, as other draft guides like NBA.com’s official 2026 NBA Draft Guide also list Moreno among the top big men in the class.

His stock has risen in recent months, with scouts highlighting his size, shot-blocking, and ability to finish around the rim.

Risers, Fallers, and Lottery Implications

ESPN’s mock draft update comes at a pivotal moment, with the NBA Draft lottery scheduled for May 10. The shifting positions of players like Harris and Moreno illustrate how pre-lottery projections can change based on recent performances, workouts, and evolving team needs.

On3 notes that the draft order will significantly impact final selections, as teams evaluate fit and potential upside.

A Sea Of Blue highlights that Moreno’s rise is part of a broader trend among centers and forwards, who are seeing increased value in the current draft landscape.

ESPN’s projections serve as a benchmark for both fans and teams, offering insight into how prospects are viewed ahead of the official lottery results.

Comparison Across Draft Platforms

While ESPN’s mock draft is highly influential, cross-referencing with other platforms reveals both consensus and points of divergence:

Harris is consistently ranked among the top 10 prospects in most mock drafts, confirming his status as a leading guard.

Moreno’s stock varies, but his selection by ESPN as a first-rounder is echoed in the NBADraft.net 2026 mock draft and Tankathon’s projections.

Both players have been discussed as potential impact rookies based on their college performances and scouting reports.

Looking Ahead: Draft Day and Team Fit

As the draft lottery approaches, the selections of Juke Harris and Malachi Moreno in ESPN’s mock draft set expectations for how teams may approach their picks. The final order will add clarity, but their positions signal strong confidence in their abilities and future contributions.

For fans and analysts, these projections provide a framework for evaluating talent and anticipating the moves teams will make once the lottery determines the official draft order. As the draft history shows, pre-lottery mock drafts often serve as a starting point for in-depth analysis and debate.

Both Harris and Moreno are poised to make significant impacts as they transition from college to the NBA, continuing a tradition of draft-day excitement and unpredictability.