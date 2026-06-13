Estados Unidos arrasa 4-1 a Paraguay en su debut mundialista

Folarin Balogun’s brace and Gio Reyna’s stoppage-time goal gave the United States a 4-1 win over Paraguay and its biggest World Cup margin since 1930.

Mauricio Pochettino got the proof he was looking for. In the United States men’s national team’s World Cup debut at SoFi Stadium, the Americans played with the aggression, structure and attacking intent he has been demanding, rolling past Paraguay 4-1 before 70,492 fans in Inglewood, California.

The scoreline carried real historical weight. It was the United States’ largest margin of victory in a World Cup since its two 3-0 wins in 1930, and the first time the team has scored four goals in a World Cup match. Folarin Balogun supplied the sharpest edge, scoring twice and becoming the first American to record a World Cup double since the inaugural 1930 tournament. Christian Pulisic was central to the opening spell, helping create the own goal that put the Americans ahead and later setting up Balogun’s first goal.

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Pochettino had spent the buildup stressing preparation over theatrics. Before kickoff, he said he did not plan to deliver a big motivational speech and that his players needed to arrive mentally and emotionally ready. He also described Gustavo Alfaro’s Paraguay as competitive, aggressive and difficult to break down, a warning that turned out to fit the rhythm of the match. The United States met that challenge with a fast start, controlled pressing and a willingness to attack early rather than settle into a cautious opener.

Photo by Anastasia Shuraeva

Gio Reyna added the final goal in stoppage time, sealing a result that FIFA called one of the most impressive performances by the United States at a World Cup. NBC Sports highlighted the team’s flair and fight, and the night in Los Angeles pointed to something larger than one lopsided result: Pochettino’s fingerprints were visible in the pace, the structure and the conviction. This was not just a favorable opener. It looked like a team beginning to absorb its coach’s identity.