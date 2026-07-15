EU adds €20 million in aid as Venezuela earthquake toll tops 4,700

The EU added €20 million for Venezuela’s quake response as the death toll passed 4,700, with aid aimed at rescue teams and medical supplies.

The European Union added another €20 million in humanitarian aid for Venezuela on Wednesday as the death toll from last month’s earthquakes climbed above 4,700. The new package is aimed at medical equipment and search-and-rescue efforts, a sign that Europe is still backing the emergency phase of a disaster response that is now stretching into recovery.

The European Commission’s humanitarian arm said the money will be channelled through partners, including United Nations agencies, international NGOs and local groups. That matters in Venezuela, where getting relief from donors to survivors depends not just on money but on the capacity of institutions, transport networks and front-line responders to move supplies into hard-hit areas.

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The latest contribution builds on a €5 million package approved in late June and €52 million in assistance already allocated earlier in 2026. Taken together, the repeated tranches show the EU treating the quake response as a prolonged operation rather than a one-off donation.

Two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela on June 24, measuring 7.2 and 7.5. The larger quake was a shallow strike-slip event southeast of Yumare, near the boundary between the Caribbean and South American plates, the USGS said. Humanitarian reports described the twin shocks as 39 seconds apart and said they damaged hundreds of buildings and disrupted power, telecommunications and transport systems in places including La Guaira and Greater Caracas.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said search and rescue remained the priority, while agencies were also providing temporary shelter, health, psycho-social and nutrition support, including transitional camps. The UN Humanitarian Country Team later said its six-month earthquake response addendum aims to assist 1.3 million people and needs an extra US$298 million. That would lift the total 2026 humanitarian funding requirement for Venezuela from US$632 million to US$930 million and expand the target population from 5.5 million to 6.2 million.

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Europe’s response has also run through the EU civil protection mechanism. On June 26, the European Commission said eight member states, Czechia, Spain, Italy, France, Luxembourg, Germany, Portugal and the Netherlands, were sending rescue teams and other assistance. Ursula von der Leyen thanked them for sending firefighters, rescue dogs, medical staff and additional support.

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The Venezuelan Red Cross said the earthquakes were among the strongest in more than a century. With hospitals strained, roads damaged and communications cut in parts of north-central Venezuela, the practical test for the EU’s latest money is whether it can reach survivors fast enough to keep the response moving beyond the rubble.