EU and South Korea sign digital trade pact at Brussels summit

Brussels and Seoul locked in digital trade rules as they paired the pact with a new competitiveness partnership and economic dialogue.

Brussels and Seoul moved to put hard rules around the digital side of trade, signing a Digital Trade Agreement that covers cross-border data flows, electronic contracts, digital signatures, consumer protection and online trade. The pact, unveiled at the 11th EU-Republic of Korea summit in Brussels, came alongside a new competitiveness partnership and a high-level economic dialogue, showing that both sides want the relationship to work as an engine of commercial resilience, not just diplomacy.

The agreement builds on the 2011 EU-South Korea free trade deal, which the European Union says was its first with an Asian country. Since that accord entered into force, EU officials say bilateral trade and investment have risen sharply, and the Council said trade in goods grew on average 5.3% a year between 2011 and 2025. António Costa said the summit advanced the strategic partnership further, “strengthening our cooperation across the board and further contributing to the prosperity and security of our citizens.” He also described the digital trade deal as a landmark achievement.

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For businesses, the value of the pact is practical. The European Commission said negotiations on the digital agreement were concluded on March 10, 2025, and both sides endorsed the final text at the 13th Trade Committee meeting and the first Strategic Dialogue on Trade, Supply Chains and Technology on April 17, 2026. The EU says the deal recognizes the legal validity and enforceability of electronic contracts, encourages the use of electronic signatures, improves consumer protection and addresses unsolicited communications. In other words, it is designed to make cross-border commerce work more smoothly for software sellers, service providers and digital exporters operating between Europe and South Korea.

Source: ieu-monitoring.com

The strategic logic goes beyond paperwork. The summit joint statement said the EU and South Korea will continue working together on economic security and emerging trade issues, while the Council said the two sides aim to promote diversified and resilient supply chains through strategic diversification. That places the digital pact inside a broader effort to reduce exposure to supply-chain shocks and geopolitical strain, and to keep trade rules aligned with advanced economies rather than leaving standards to drift.

Lee Jae-Won / European Union, 2023 / EC - Audiovisual Service via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

For the United States, the message is clear: allies are writing the playbook on data governance, e-commerce and tech standards while Washington sits outside the room. As the EU and South Korea tighten rules that shape how data moves and how contracts are enforced, they are also turning digital policy into a tool of strategic resilience. The result is a trading system where commercial access, technology governance and economic security are becoming one and the same.