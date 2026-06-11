EU ban on Chinese solar inverters could slow clean power rollout

Europe’s funding curbs on Chinese solar inverters could hit at least 14 gigawatts of new capacity, raising costs for projects that need speed.

Europe’s effort to shield its power grid from foreign interference is now colliding with its need to build clean power faster. Brussels has barred public funding for solar projects that use Chinese-made inverters, a move that could hit at least 14 gigawatts of new capacity, or more than a fifth of annual installations across the bloc.

The issue centers on a piece of equipment that rarely gets public attention but sits at the heart of the energy transition. Inverters convert solar output into electricity the grid can use, and many are internet-connected, allowing remote software updates. European officials say that same connectivity creates a security risk if equipment from “high-risk” countries can be accessed or disrupted from abroad. A Commission spokesperson warned that remote access could even open the door to countrywide blackouts.

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The scale of Europe’s dependence on Chinese suppliers explains why the decision matters so much. Reuters said manufacturers led by Huawei and Sungrow supplied about 70% of Europe’s inverters in recent years. Other recent industry data point in the same direction: a 2024 analysis cited by Deutsche Welle said 61% of all inverters imported into Europe in 2024 came from China, while a DNV study commissioned by SolarPower Europe found Chinese vendors accounted for 78% of inverters installed in Europe in 2023.

For developers, the immediate consequence is cost. Publicly backed projects, including those supported through the European Investment Bank and European Investment Fund, may have to switch to alternative suppliers that are often more expensive and not available at the same scale. That could delay installations, especially in markets that rely heavily on subsidies. Governments would feel the pressure next, because higher hardware costs can force larger support packages or fewer projects for the same budget. Consumers would likely absorb the longer-term impact through slower rollout, weaker competition and potentially higher system costs.

Marc Ryckaert via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

The policy also fits a broader European push to harden energy infrastructure. The European Solar Charter, signed on 15 April 2024, was part of that shift, and a 2026 Council energy draft called for a risk assessment of solar installations in the EU in 2026 and a review of the bloc’s energy security framework in the same year. Commission and Council documents have increasingly stressed cybersecurity risks in critical devices tied to the power system.

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China has rejected the move. China's commerce ministry said it “refuses to accept” the restriction, while Sungrow said it complies with EU regulations and builds cybersecurity compliance into its systems. The fight now is over how much security Europe is willing to buy, and how much delay it can tolerate in the race to replace fossil fuel power with solar.