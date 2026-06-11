EU, Brazil sign digital partnership to cut U.S. tech reliance

Brussels and Brasília widened a pact on data, cybersecurity and minors as Europe moved to loosen its dependence on U.S. cloud giants.

The European Union and Brazil deepened their digital ties on Thursday with a partnership that reaches far beyond tech cooperation. The agreement covers data, connectivity, cybersecurity and the protection of minors, and it arrives as Brussels works to reduce its dependence on U.S. platforms and standards while building a broader network of trusted digital partners.

Henna Virkkunen, the European Commission’s tech chief, cast the move as part of a wider European strategy to diversify its digital relationships and strengthen a more rules-based environment. That push has clear industrial stakes. The Commission has said Europe relies heavily on Amazon, Google and Microsoft for a large share of its cloud market, leaving the bloc exposed in a sector that now underpins public services, research and private commerce.

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Brazil becomes the fifth country to join the EU’s formal digital partnership framework, after Canada, Japan, South Korea and Singapore. Those partnerships are designed to deepen cooperation on digital trade, standards, cybersecurity, data flows, skills and infrastructure, and they meet annually in Digital Partnership Councils. For Brussels, Brazil is not a one-off diplomatic exception. It is another building block in a strategy to spread influence over the rules of the digital economy.

The relationship had already been moving in this direction. On February 12, 2025, the EU and the Brazilian government held their 13th Digital Dialogue in Brussels. Brazil’s 2025-2026 bilateral work plan with the EU covered connectivity, digital platforms, artificial intelligence, governance and the data economy, and electronic government. That institutional channel gave the new partnership a foundation before the latest announcement in Rio de Janeiro.

Source: politico.eu

A major legal step came on January 27, 2026, when the European Commission adopted mutual adequacy decisions recognizing that EU and Brazilian data-protection standards are comparable. The decision allows businesses, public authorities and researchers to transfer personal data freely and securely between the two sides without extra requirements, opening the door to more digital trade and easier cross-border cooperation. Brazil’s government said the move would bring the two sides even closer together, and acting president Geraldo Alckmin welcomed the mutual recognition.

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The announcement was made alongside Web Summit Rio 2026, which organizers describe as South America’s largest tech gathering, with more than 30,000 founders, investors and leaders. Talks are set to continue in Brasília, underscoring that the deal is about more than symbolism. It reflects a geopolitical realignment in digital infrastructure, as Europe and Brazil try to create more room for home-grown capacity, more control over data and more leverage in a tech order still dominated by U.S. firms.