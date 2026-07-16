EU chief visits Kyiv, pledges support and joint weapons production

Ursula von der Leyen signed a Kyiv deal on joint weapons production, turning a wartime visit into a push for deeper EU-Ukraine defense ties.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen signed an agreement in Kyiv on Wednesday to move forward on joint weapons production with Ukraine, turning her visit into a push for longer-term defense industrial cooperation. She went to Kyiv on July 15, 2026, as the four-year-old war with Russia kept grinding on.

The deal goes beyond symbolic solidarity. It points to a shift from emergency wartime aid toward a more durable production relationship, with European industry and Ukraine’s defense sector tied more closely together as Kyiv continues to need weapons, ammunition and air defenses. Continued support now also carries a political message: that Ukraine remains backed not only in the fighting, but in the planning for reconstruction and accession-related reforms.

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The scale of that backing is already large. The Council of the European Union says the bloc has provided €215.2 billion in support to Ukraine so far and has adopted unprecedented sanctions against Russia while supporting Ukraine’s economy, armed forces and society. EU countries agreed in December 2025 to provide €90 billion in support for Ukraine for 2026 and 2027, a commitment that shows how European leaders are trying to plan beyond immediate battlefield needs.

Photo by Sergei Starostin

The financing gap remains stark. Germany has pledged military aid as Kyiv puts its 2026 defense needs at $120 billion, underscoring how much of Ukraine’s wartime budget is still covered by outside support. Beyond weapons, that money has to keep hospitals, schools, public salaries and energy repairs functioning while Russian attacks continue to strain the state.

European Commission - Photographer: Christophe Licoppe via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Von der Leyen’s trip also carried the political weight of a senior EU figure standing in Kyiv and reaffirming that Europe has not stepped away as the conflict drags on. For Ukraine, the visit reinforced access to money, weapons production and sanctions pressure on Moscow. For the European Union, it was another move to turn a prolonged war into a sustained strategic commitment rather than a temporary burst of wartime aid.