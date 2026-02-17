EU Leaders Push to Boost Euro’s Global Standing

European Union officials held a 'constructive' meeting aimed at strengthening the international role of the euro amid ongoing global economic shifts.

European Union officials convened for a ‘constructive’ meeting this week to discuss strategies for bolstering the international role of the euro, according to a report from Bernama. The talks come as policymakers across the bloc seek to enhance the euro’s influence in global finance, trade, and as a reserve currency.

Strengthening the Euro’s Global Role

The euro is the world’s second most-used currency, but it still trails the US dollar in key areas such as global foreign exchange turnover and official foreign exchange reserves. EU officials have repeatedly emphasized the importance of promoting the euro’s use in international transactions, increasing its share in central bank holdings, and fostering greater resilience for the eurozone economy.

Official reports from the European Commission and the European Central Bank (ECB) highlight ongoing efforts and the strategic significance of the euro’s internationalization. These initiatives aim to reduce the bloc’s dependence on the dollar, improve financial stability, and support European businesses in global markets.

Recent Developments and Policy Focus

The ECB’s 2023 international role report underscores the euro’s stable, but modest, share in global reserves and cross-border payments.

EU policymakers are considering measures such as promoting euro-denominated energy contracts, streamlining financial market infrastructure, and enhancing the euro’s appeal for global investors.

There is also interest in leveraging digital finance and the potential introduction of a digital euro to further boost the currency’s attractiveness and utility worldwide.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite these efforts, analysts say several structural challenges remain. The dollar’s entrenched dominance stems from deep US capital markets, longstanding trust, and widespread use in commodities trading. However, the euro’s stability, large underlying economy, and recent political will offer opportunities for growth.

Research by the European Parliament stresses that strengthening the euro’s international role could help shield the EU from external shocks, reduce exchange rate risks for European firms, and enhance the bloc’s financial sovereignty. The ongoing geopolitical environment, including shifting trade patterns and energy market disruptions, adds urgency to these ambitions.

Looking Ahead

The ‘constructive’ meeting signals renewed momentum among EU officials to translate strategic goals into actionable policies. While the path to a greater international role for the euro will require sustained commitment and coordination, the recent discussions underscore the bloc’s determination to enhance its global influence through currency leadership.

For readers interested in detailed data and policy analysis, the ECB’s 2023 report, the ECB Data Portal, and the IMF’s COFER statistics offer comprehensive resources tracking the euro’s performance in international markets.