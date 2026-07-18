EU orders Google to open Android to AI rivals

The EU ordered Google to open Android and share search data, raising the stakes in the race to control the next default AI assistant on phones.

The European Union ordered Google to share search data and open Android to rival AI companies, moving the contest over mobile dominance from search rankings to the default assistant on billions of smartphones. The new rules, issued Thursday, July 16, 2026, are aimed at loosening Google’s grip on the Android ecosystem under the bloc’s Digital Markets Act.

The package goes beyond one product line. The Associated Press said Google must share anonymized search data with rivals by January 2027, while other reporting in search results said the European Commission wants rival search engines and AI assistants to have comparable access on Android. Quartz’s coverage also said Brussels believes Google reserves key Android capabilities for Gemini and must give competing AI services equal access.

The practical fight is over distribution. If competing assistants can reach users on the same terms as Google’s own software, startups and larger AI firms could get a better shot at the first screen, deeper integration and the voice commands that shape daily habits. Reuters said regulators are acting out of concern that Google could use its vast Android user base to gain an AI advantage, a warning that reflects how much control over phones now matters as much as control over search results once did.

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For developers, the order could alter the economics of building on Android. Better access can reduce dependence on Google’s own platforms and lower the cost of reaching users, especially if rival AI tools are allowed to surface more easily alongside core system functions. For consumers, the immediate effect could be more choice among assistants and search tools, though it may also create a crowded field of competing defaults as AI chatbots move deeper into messaging, shopping, planning and work tasks.

The ruling lands amid years of antitrust pressure on Google across multiple jurisdictions. Reuters reported in February 2025 that Google lost a fight over Android Auto access, and on July 14, 2026, that Swiss regulators were probing Google over Android default search features. In the United States, Reuters reported on September 2, 2025, that a federal judge rejected structural breakup relief in the Google search antitrust case but endorsed behavioral remedies, signaling a shift toward orders that change conduct rather than break companies apart. The EU’s latest move fits that same pattern, using access rules and data-sharing obligations to reshape how rival AI products can compete on the world’s most important mobile platform.