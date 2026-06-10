EU orders Meta to open WhatsApp to rival AI chatbots

Brussels forced Meta to reopen WhatsApp to rival AI chatbots, a rare emergency move that could decide who controls AI access inside the world’s biggest messaging apps.

Brussels has ordered Meta to restore rival AI chatbots’ access to WhatsApp, escalating a fight over whether the next layer of digital access will be controlled by messaging platforms or shared with competitors. The European Commission said the move was needed because harm to competition in the fast-moving AI assistant market could arrive before a slower antitrust case is finished.

The interim measure came after the Commission opened formal proceedings on December 4, 2025, and then sent Meta a Statement of Objections on February 9, 2026. Regulators said Meta’s October 15, 2025 update to its WhatsApp Business Solution Terms effectively blocked third-party general-purpose AI assistants from the app, and that by January 15, 2026, Meta AI was the only AI assistant available on WhatsApp in the European Economic Area. The Commission said Meta is likely dominant in consumer communication apps, especially WhatsApp, and may be abusing that position by refusing access to rivals.

The order lands at the center of a power struggle with stakes that stretch well beyond Europe. The Commission said WhatsApp is an important entry point for general-purpose AI assistants to reach consumers, meaning the fight is not just about one app but about who gets to distribute AI tools at scale, whether through chat, customer service, or business messaging. That could bring consumers more choice, but it could also open a larger pipeline for bot traffic and spammy automation if platforms set weak rules.

Meta restored competitor access in March 2026, but it imposed a fee that the Commission later objected to as economically unsustainable for rivals. Teresa Ribera said Meta’s fee was so high that it was not economically sustainable for competitors and warned that Meta appeared to be using WhatsApp’s reach and likely dominance to benefit its own AI assistant and foreclose rivals. Meta said it would appeal and called the ruling “regulatory overreach,” arguing that Brussels was effectively forcing the company to subsidize competitors by letting OpenAI and other large firms use the paid WhatsApp Business product for free.

The Commission has ordered Meta to restore access to the WhatsApp for Business API on the same terms and conditions that applied before October 2025 within five working days. The interim measure can remain in place until the investigation ends, or until June 2029 at the latest, and Meta could face fines of up to 10% of global annual turnover if it does not comply.

Source: rappler.com

Reuters identified the complainants as The Interaction Company of California, which makes the Poke.com AI assistant, French startup Agentik and a Spanish rival. POLITICO said the Commission’s move was only the second time in more than two decades that it had used this emergency power, underscoring how aggressively Brussels is moving to prevent AI market lock-in before it hardens across the messaging economy.