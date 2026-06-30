EU sends €3.9 billion to Ukraine for drone procurement

The EU sent €3.9 billion to Ukraine to buy drones, opening a dedicated tranche in a €90 billion loan built to split battlefield and budget support.

The European Union sent €3.9 billion to Ukraine for drone procurement, opening the first payment under a dedicated tranche of about €6 billion for unmanned systems. The transfer marked a sharper turn in Brussels’ support for Kyiv, with money now being directed not just to keep the Ukrainian state running, but to buy battlefield technology that has become central to the war.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc was providing “a first €3.9 billion for advanced drone technology” to strengthen Ukraine’s defense, and that more would follow. The Commission framed the payment as part of protecting citizens, defending sovereignty and reinforcing Europe’s security, language that tied Ukraine’s immediate military needs to the EU’s own strategic interests.

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The June 30 disbursement followed a separate €3.2 billion instalment sent on June 25 for Ukraine’s government financing. Together, the two payments showed how the EU is splitting its aid into different streams, one for the state budget and another for military capability. The drone tranche is also designed to be released in stages, with further payments due in the coming days until the full amount is covered, in line with Ukraine’s payment requests.

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The money is part of the broader Ukraine Support Loan, a €90 billion package proposed by the European Commission on January 14, 2026, to cover Ukraine’s financing needs in 2026 and 2027. The package was structured with about €60 billion for military assistance and €30 billion for general budget support, underscoring how heavily the EU is leaning toward defense financing as the war grinds on.

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The drone allocation is aimed at Ukrainian procurement, including Ukrainian-made drones, which points to a broader industrial strategy as well as an emergency battlefield need. Drones have become essential for surveillance, target acquisition and strikes on infrastructure, and the EU’s decision to finance them directly suggests a shift from broad grants toward targeted backing for Ukraine’s defense industry. That approach gives Kyiv cash for a weapon category that shapes the front line day to day, while helping Brussels build a longer-term role as a strategic defense backer rather than only a donor.