EU to cut tariffs on U.S. industrial goods, extend lobster access

Brussels will drop duties on most U.S. industrial goods on July 1, while locking in tariff-free lobster access through 2029 and new safeguards.

The European Union will cut import duties on most U.S. industrial goods and extend tariff-free access for U.S. lobster as its implementing rules take effect on July 1. The Council of the European Union formally adopted the package on June 25, after the European Parliament backed the main regulation by 440 votes to 151, with 50 abstentions, and the lobster regulation by 444 votes to 152, with 54 abstentions.

The move turns the EU-U.S. Joint Statement of August 21, 2025 into binding law, following the framework deal announced by Donald Trump and Ursula von der Leyen in Turnberry, Scotland, on July 27, 2025. It is not a new negotiation, but the legal step that puts the earlier political bargain into operation. Parliament also added a sunset clause, so the tariff preferences on industrial and agri-food imports will expire on December 31, 2029 unless renewed.

The main regulation removes import duties on most U.S. industrial goods, while parliamentary materials say the package also grants preferential market access for a wide range of U.S. seafood and agricultural products. The lobster measure extends the existing 0 percent import duty regime for U.S. lobster, preserving a narrow but symbolically important opening for a seafood trade that has long been caught up in broader transatlantic tariff disputes.

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The legislation is not unconditional. It includes safeguard and suspension powers that would let the European Commission move if Washington fails to carry out the deal, if U.S. measures discriminate against European operators, or if a surge in imports causes serious injury to European industry. That keeps the arrangement tied to compliance on both sides rather than handing out permanent concessions.

The Commission has argued that the deal restores stability and predictability in EU-U.S. trade and investment, and its own figures show why Brussels treated the framework as worth preserving. EU-U.S. trade in goods and services reached about €1.6 trillion in 2024, total investment by EU and U.S. firms reached €5.3 trillion in 2022, and more than €4.2 billion in goods and services crosses the Atlantic every day.

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The July 1 start also comes against a hard political deadline. Donald Trump had threatened much higher tariffs unless the EU acted by July 4, making the implementation date a test of whether the trade truce can survive in practice, not just on paper.