EU to enact U.S. trade deal, cut tariffs starting July 1

Brussels is dropping tariffs on all U.S. industrial goods and opening more access for farm and seafood exports, but it kept a suspension clause if Washington backtracks.

The European Union has moved to put its side of the U.S. trade deal into force, cutting tariffs on all American industrial goods and widening access for seafood and farm exports. The Council of the European Union formally adopted the two regulations on June 25, clearing the last legislative step before the package takes effect.

The main regulation removes import duties on U.S. industrial goods and opens preferential access for a wide range of agricultural and seafood products. A separate lobster measure extends tariff-free treatment to lobster and processed lobster, and the relief is retroactive to August 1, 2025. That lobster duty break traces back to a 2020 EU-U.S. arrangement and had run for five years through July 31, 2025.

For U.S. exporters, the clearest winners are industrial manufacturers, seafood suppliers and farm producers that can now sell into the bloc with lower barriers. The deal does not hand them an unconditional windfall, however. The European Parliament and the Council both backed strengthened safeguards and a suspension clause that would let the European Commission pull tariff preferences if Washington does not meet its obligations or fails to address EU concerns over the treatment of European exports.

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That built-in leverage is central to how Brussels is selling the agreement at home. EU officials have framed the package as a way to restore stability and predictability in transatlantic trade while preserving guardrails for European interests. The Council said the message is that Europe is open to the world but will defend its interests if the deal is not respected.

The agreement was first reached in Turnberry, Scotland, on July 27, 2025, when Donald Trump and Ursula von der Leyen announced the framework that later became the August 21 joint statement. The European Parliament gave final approval on June 16, and the regulations are set to enter into force the day after publication in the Official Journal.

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The economic stakes are large. The European Commission says the EU-U.S. relationship is the world’s largest and most integrated, with trade in goods and services reaching €1.6 trillion in 2024 and mutual foreign direct investment stocks exceeding €4.8 trillion that year. For now, the deal delivers tariff relief quickly to favored exporters, while leaving Brussels room to tighten the screws if the political bargain unravels.