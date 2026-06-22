Euro zone consumer confidence inches higher, but remains deeply negative

Euro zone confidence rose for a third month, but at -17.7 it stayed deeply negative, signaling households still were not ready to spend freely.

Consumer confidence in the euro area improved again in June, but the mood across households remained deeply gloomy. The European Commission said its flash estimate rose 1.3 points to -17.7 in the currency bloc, while confidence in the wider European Union climbed 1.2 points to -17.0. That left sentiment well below its long-term average and slightly weaker than economists had expected for the euro area, where a reading of -17.5 had been forecast.

The June reading came from survey data collected between June 1 and June 19 across 26 EU countries, with Estonia excluded. Together, those countries accounted for 99.8% of total private final consumption expenditure in the EU and the euro area. The indicator is built from answers on households’ past and expected financial situation, the expected general economic situation, and plans to make major purchases over the next 12 months, making it one of the clearest high-frequency gauges of whether consumers feel able to spend.

The latest figures showed a third straight monthly improvement, but the bounce was coming off a very weak base. In April, consumer confidence stood at -19.4 in the EU and -20.6 in the euro area, the lowest level since the turn of 2022 and 2023. May brought a rebound to -18.2 in the EU and -19.0 in the euro area, and June extended that recovery again. Even so, the Commission’s surveys present confidence as a balance between positive and negative responses, and June’s readings still sat far below the neutral level used in the Commission’s confidence measures.

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That matters because consumer sentiment feeds directly into household behavior. When families remain cautious about income, prices and the general outlook, they are less likely to accelerate retail spending, travel or other discretionary purchases. For the euro zone, where growth has already been uneven and demand has been soft, a modest lift in confidence is better than another drop, but not nearly enough to suggest a strong consumer-led recovery is taking hold.

The broader picture is one of hesitant improvement against a backdrop of weak demand, lingering price pressures and policy uncertainty. June’s flash estimate signaled that households were a little less pessimistic than in May, but still far from comfortable. For policymakers and investors, that leaves the recovery looking fragile: better, yes, but still bleak.