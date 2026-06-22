Europe heatwave kills 16 in France as temperatures soar

France's early-summer heatwave turned deadly as 16 died, 2,700 schools faced disruption and Bordeaux braced for 42C.

France's early-summer heatwave turned deadly as 16 people died and the pressure spread from waterlines to classrooms, exam halls and local emergency services. Thirteen drowned after seeking relief from the heat, while three elderly people died from extreme temperatures as officials warned the hot spell could last several days.

Météo-France placed 49 of France’s 96 mainland departments under red heatwave alert, up from 35 over the weekend, and forecast Bordeaux would exceed 42C, or 107.6F, on Monday. The French Ministry of Education said 845 schools closed that day and another 1,800 were set to let students leave earlier than normal, while nearly 2,700 schools were expected to close or alter timetables.

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The disruption reached deep into the country’s exam system, with more than a million students still sitting oral baccalaureate tests in the soaring temperatures. As people flocked to water to escape the heat, the Civil Safety service warned that swimming outside safe areas was dangerous, especially when tiredness, dehydration and risky behavior can combine into a fatal mix.

The emergency was not confined to France. Authorities in Britain, Spain and other countries issued warnings as Europe entered one of the hottest stretches of the year. The Met Office said parts of Britain could top 39C in a four-day heatwave and break longstanding June records, while Aemet issued a red alert for Spain’s Basque region, where San Sebastian was forecast to hit 40C, a striking level for a city usually milder than southern Spain.

French Health Minister Stephanie Rist said the country was facing at least several very hot days and that it was not yet clear when temperatures would begin to fall. The episode has sharpened the focus on preparedness, from school schedules and exam timetables to emergency response and public safety messaging, at a time when Europe is warming faster than almost any other region.

Le Mans via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

Copernicus Climate Change Service and the World Meteorological Organization say Europe has been warming twice as fast as the global average since the 1980s. That long-term trend is turning early-season heat into a recurring stress test for schools, local authorities and health services across the continent.