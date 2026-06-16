Europe must channel trillions in savings into growth investments

Europe’s savings pool is huge, but Brussels still struggles to turn cash into capital. The real test is whether new reforms can fund defense, energy and AI at scale.

Europe’s competitive problem is not a shortage of money. It is a shortage of motion. At a Reuters Next event in London, investors and policymakers made the case that the European Union must redirect trillions of euros sitting in private savings toward the kinds of investments that can lift productivity, strengthen industry and help Europe keep pace with the United States and China.

The savings that Europe is not fully using

Benoit Peloille, chief investment officer at Natixis Wealth Management, said Europe has about €35 trillion in private savings, a scale he argued should be enough to finance the continent’s major transitions if trust and stability improve. That argument gets at the core of Europe’s dilemma: households and institutions have capital, but too much of it remains parked in low-risk assets rather than flowing into the companies and infrastructure that drive growth.

Bruegel’s estimate gives that pile of money even more context. The think tank has said the European Union is sitting on about €33.5 trillion in household savings, a sum larger than twice the bloc’s collective GDP. Yet much of that wealth is still held conservatively, with the European Banking Authority and industry groups repeatedly warning that Europe’s savings are heavily concentrated in bank deposits and cash-like instruments.

EFAMA’s numbers show how that pattern has intensified. European households increased their holdings of cash and bank deposits from €10,260 billion in 2015 to €13,944 billion in 2022, while the share of financial wealth held in deposits rose from 36.7% to 41.1%. That is a sign of caution, but it is also a drag on long-term competitiveness if the money never reaches defense production, energy infrastructure or technology firms trying to scale.

Why Brussels wants the money to move

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The policy push in Brussels is built around a simple idea: Europe already has capital, but it lacks the financial plumbing to put that capital to work fast enough. The European Commission adopted its Savings and Investments Union strategy on March 19, 2025, saying the initiative is meant to improve how the EU financial system channels savings into productive investment, with the goal of boosting household wealth, economic growth and competitiveness.

That strategy did not emerge in a vacuum. In January 2025, the Commission presented its competitiveness compass as a roadmap for restoring European dynamism and growth, signaling that the savings question is part of a broader industrial and financial reform effort. The underlying argument is that Europe cannot rely on bank lending alone if it wants to fund the next wave of innovation, industrial renewal and strategic autonomy.

The European Central Bank has made a similar point from another angle. It has said deeper capital markets would support innovation, productivity, the twin transition, pension savings and alternatives to bank financing. In practical terms, that means more venture capital, more equity financing, more cross-border investment and fewer barriers between Europe’s household wealth and its growth sectors.

Draghi’s warning still frames the debate

The current push also reflects the political weight of Mario Draghi’s competitiveness agenda. Draghi handed his report on the future of European competitiveness to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on September 9, 2024, warning that the EU risked a slow decline unless it coordinated industrial policy better, made decisions faster and attracted far more investment.

Photo by Wolfgang Weiser

That warning still hangs over Brussels. On September 16, 2025, von der Leyen and Draghi opened a high-level conference to review progress on the report’s recommendations, underscoring that the reform agenda remains unfinished and politically live. The message from the Commission has been clear: the Draghi report is not just a diagnostic, but a blueprint for how Europe might regain speed in a world where capital formation and innovation are moving faster elsewhere.

The Reuters Next discussion in London linked that agenda directly to today’s competitive pressures. AI, industrial policy and market reform were presented as connected parts of the same problem, especially as U.S. firms and policymakers move faster on investment, scale-up financing and commercialization. For Europe, the risk is not merely lagging in one sector, but falling behind in the institutional capacity to back new industries at scale.

What it would take to turn savings into growth

The challenge now is less about identifying the money than about changing behavior. Reuters reported that policymakers and investors see private savings as one of Europe’s few major untapped resources, but unlocking them will depend on credible policy, a deeper capital markets union and a willingness to take more risk in pursuit of growth. Without those ingredients, Europe may keep issuing familiar promises while households continue to favor deposits, bonds and other defensive assets.

That is why the debate reaches beyond finance into industrial strategy. Brussels is increasingly framing defense integration, energy sovereignty, industrial renewal and AI development as linked priorities, not separate policy silos. Reuters NEXT Europe itself was presented as a forum centered on those themes, which reflects how closely savings mobilization is now tied to strategic competitiveness.

Dave Kellam via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

For U.S. readers, the key question is whether Europe can finally build the machinery to make this work. A continent with €33.5 trillion in household savings and €35 trillion in private savings should, in theory, be able to fund more of its own future. In practice, that only happens if savers trust the rules, markets are deep enough to absorb capital efficiently and policymakers can move from broad ambition to bankable projects.

The competitiveness test ahead

Europe’s investment gap is no longer just a slogan about underperformance. It is a measurable imbalance between vast private wealth and insufficient productive investment, between cautious balance sheets and aggressive global competition. The Commission’s Savings and Investments Union strategy, the competitiveness compass and the continuing Draghi review all point in the same direction: Europe knows what it needs to do.

The unresolved question is whether it can do it fast enough. If Brussels can redirect even a fraction of household savings into defense, energy, infrastructure and AI, Europe’s competitiveness could improve in a meaningful way. If not, the effort risks becoming another familiar ambition with too little financial plumbing to deliver the scale of change the continent now needs.