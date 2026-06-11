European Central Bank set to raise rates as energy costs surge

Energy shocks from the Iran war pushed the ECB back to higher rates, its first increase since September 2023, as households and firms still faced earlier price pressures.

The European Central Bank raised rates as conflict-driven energy costs sent another inflation wave through the euro area, forcing policymakers to respond to prices driven less by brisk demand than by geopolitical disruption. It was the first such move since September 2023, underscoring how quickly the inflation outlook has shifted back toward imported shocks.

The latest tightening reflects a familiar dilemma for central bankers. Energy is again at the center of the inflation problem, but this time the pressure is not coming from an overheating economy. Instead, disruptions linked to the Iran war have lifted costs across fuel and power markets, feeding through to the broader price level and complicating the ECB’s effort to keep inflation on course.

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That leaves the central bank in a difficult position. Households across the euro area are still absorbing the effects of previous price surges, from higher grocery bills to more expensive borrowing, while businesses continue to face tighter margins and weaker demand. Another rate increase adds pressure to mortgages, corporate loans and consumer credit just as firms are trying to plan around more volatile energy bills.

The move also highlights the ECB’s broader policy bind. If officials hold back, they risk allowing an energy shock to become embedded in wages, pricing and inflation expectations. If they move too aggressively, they risk deepening the strain on a region that has already lived through a long stretch of elevated costs and subdued growth.

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For markets, the decision signals that the ECB is still prepared to act even when inflation is being imported rather than generated at home. For Europe’s economy, it is another reminder that war-related disruptions can travel quickly from the energy market to the balance sheet, tightening financial conditions long before consumers feel any relief.