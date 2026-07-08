European Chips Act boosts QuantumDiamonds' chip inspection technology

QuantumDiamonds is pairing a €15 million equity round with a $178 million Munich plant, testing whether Chips Act money can build real European semiconductor capacity.

QuantumDiamonds is raising a €15 million equity round led by World Fund as it pushes ahead with a $178 million plan for a semiconductor-testing production facility in Munich. The Munich startup is a spinout from the Technical University of Munich.

The European Chips Act entered into force on 21 September 2023, backed by more than €43 billion in public investment and more than €100 billion in policy-driven investment by 2030. The package is designed to double the EU’s global chip market share to 20% by 2030, and it has already catalyzed more than €80 billion in chip manufacturing investment.

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QuantumDiamonds builds quantum sensing tools based on diamond nitrogen-vacancy centers for semiconductor failure analysis. Its Quantum Diamond Microscopy systems can visualize electrical activity inside chips without cutting, delayering or destroying the device. The approach helps semiconductor manufacturers detect hidden defects, improve yields and accelerate development cycles, especially in advanced packaging and next-generation chips.

The company was founded in 2022 in Munich. In December 2023, it raised €7 million in seed funding led by IQ Capital and Earlybird. In 2026, it widened its commercial reach with product deployments and collaborations that included work with a leading semiconductor test house in Taiwan and an installation in the United States.

Source: Quantum Computing Report

In February 2026, QuantumDiamonds intensified its collaboration with Prof. Dr. Hussam Amrouch at the Munich Center for High Technology AI Chips, known as MACHT-AI, to advance diagnostics for AI chips and advanced failure analysis. The Munich facility is expected to receive tens of millions of euros in public support from the German federal and Bavarian governments under the European Chips Act.