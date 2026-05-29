European Defense Startups Struggle Amid Rearmament Push

Despite increased defense spending, European startups face barriers in securing contracts, risking missed innovation opportunities in the rearmament drive.

Europe’s drive to rearm in response to rising global threats is leaving its defense startups behind, raising concerns about innovation and competitiveness in the sector. While governments have ramped up defense spending and procurement since 2022, established players continue to dominate major contracts, leaving smaller, innovative firms struggling to break through.

Increased Spending Favors Established Giants

European nations have increased their defense budgets significantly in recent years, with several countries surpassing the NATO guideline of spending 2% of GDP on defense. However, The Parliament Magazine reports that most of these funds are funneled toward legacy defense contractors with long-standing ties to national governments. This trend is evident in major procurement programs, where large consortia often win bids for new fighter jets, drones, and cyber-defense systems.

France, Germany, and Italy have all announced multi-billion-euro investments in modernization programs.

According to the European Defence Agency’s data, overall EU defense spending reached €240 billion in 2023 , a 6% increase over the previous year.

, a 6% increase over the previous year. Large firms such as Airbus, Leonardo, and Thales receive the majority of direct government contracts.

Startups Face Financial and Regulatory Hurdles

Despite the potential for startups to drive innovation in critical domains like artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and robotics, smaller firms struggle to access the capital and partnerships needed to scale. The Parliament Magazine notes that procurement processes favor established suppliers, requiring extensive compliance, security clearances, and track records that most startups lack.

Venture capital funding for defense startups remains limited compared to the US and Asia.

The European Parliament Briefing highlights regulatory barriers and fragmented markets as key obstacles.

Missed Opportunities for Innovation and Strategic Autonomy

Industry analysts warn that sidelining startups could undermine Europe’s goal of achieving strategic autonomy in defense technologies. The Parliament Magazine emphasizes that cutting-edge solutions from agile firms are essential for next-generation capabilities in areas such as drone swarms, battlefield communications, and cyber resilience.

While EU initiatives like the European Defence Fund and Horizon 2020 have earmarked resources for research and innovation, the impact on startup growth has been limited. Many projects are led by large consortia, with small firms often relegated to subcontractor roles. The need for dual-use technologies, those applicable in both civilian and military domains, further complicates market entry for new companies.

Calls for Policy Reform Grow

As Europe’s security environment evolves, pressure is mounting on policymakers to adjust procurement rules and direct funding to enable startups to compete. There are increasing calls for:

Streamlined procurement processes tailored to smaller businesses

Dedicated funding instruments and venture capital incentives for defense innovation

Pan-European programs that foster cross-border collaborations among startups and established players

Without targeted support, experts warn that Europe risks falling further behind in the global defense innovation race, ceding ground to the United States and Asia where defense startups play a much larger role in military modernization.

Looking Ahead

The Parliament Magazine’s reporting underscores a growing consensus: Europe’s rearmament effort will only realize its full potential if startups are empowered to deliver the disruptive technologies needed for 21st-century security. As governments debate future defense budgets and industrial strategies, the choices made now could shape the continent’s technological edge for decades to come.