European leaders seek unity on defence ahead of NATO summit

European leaders met in Berlin to project unity before NATO’s Ankara summit, but spending, Ukraine and burden-sharing still exposed the bloc’s fault lines.

European leaders gathered in Berlin on Wednesday to present a united front on defence ahead of next month’s NATO summit in Ankara, even as major capitals remain split over spending, Ukraine and how much responsibility Europe should shoulder if Washington shifts again. The meeting brought together the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom in the European Group of Five, with the choreography designed to show that Europe can still coordinate on security.

The group’s joint statement backed stronger defence cooperation, intensified support for Ukraine through NATO initiatives including JATEC and NSATU, and closer defence-industrial ties to deliver capabilities, readiness and resilience faster and at greater scale. Friedrich Merz, the German chancellor, cast the July 7-8 summit as the moment when Europe must show it is ready to take a bigger leadership role in its own defence.

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The Berlin gathering also carried a political edge in London. Keir Starmer, who has said he will step down as Labour leader and prime minister amid mounting pressure inside his party, was given a warm farewell by the other leaders. That transition matters beyond British domestic politics because the E5 format depends on continuity among the continent’s largest powers at a moment when the alliance is being asked to project steadiness.

The summit in Ankara, hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Beştepe Presidential Compound in Türkiye, comes after NATO said its June 18 defence ministers meeting was the last ministerial gathering before the leaders assemble. That leaves the Berlin message as one of the few opportunities for Europe’s biggest states to shape the agenda before the final summit session begins.

Source: reuters.com

A separate E3 meeting on June 7 brought together Starmer, Emmanuel Macron, Merz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reinforcing that Ukraine remains central to the run-up to Ankara. The Berlin talks carried the same message, but with broader stakes: Europe is trying to speak with one voice on deterrence, spending and support for Kyiv while also preparing for a less predictable White House and a NATO summit that will test whether this unity is substantive or mostly ceremonial.