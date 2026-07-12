European shares end week cautious as tech weakness and Middle East tensions weigh

Europe’s benchmark barely moved, but a 0.04% close masked a sharper signal: investors were retreating from crowded tech trades as Middle East risk fed through to energy and shipping.

The STOXX 600 finished July 10 at 641.10, up just 0.04%, after a session in which gains across the broader market were largely offset by weaker technology shares and renewed Middle East tensions.

That muted close came after a sharper rebound a day earlier, when the pan-European benchmark rose about 0.8% to 640.88 as technology stocks bounced back. Even then, the market was not building a clean risk-on move. Technology and basic resources were the top gainers on July 9, rising 2.7% and 3.2%, but the index still looked vulnerable to any sign that the AI trade was running ahead of itself.

The hesitation is telling. European investors have been trying to ride the same technology optimism that has powered U.S. markets, while avoiding the kind of valuation stretch that can make a rally fragile. When tech weakens, the pressure does not stay confined to that sector. It spills into the wider index because AI-linked names have become central to sentiment, and because a crowded trade leaves less room for disappointment.

Middle East developments added a second layer of caution. Qatari negotiators were meeting officials in Iran to de-escalate tensions and discuss navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, while tanker traffic through the waterway had already slowed after attacks on commercial shipping. The International Maritime Organization called for “maximum restraint and de-escalation” after renewed attacks unsettled energy markets. With U.S.-Iran tensions escalating into strikes and counterstrikes during the same crisis period, traders had a concrete reminder that shipping lanes, oil prices and corporate confidence can all be affected at once.

Wakuwaku99 via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

That combination matters more for Europe than for many other regions. The bloc’s manufacturing base and export-heavy economy make it more exposed to higher energy costs and a wobble in global trade flows. It also leaves the market especially sensitive to whether AI-driven earnings optimism can survive a more hostile macro backdrop. Reuters market coverage on June 5 showed the same pattern in miniature, with the STOXX 600 down 0.3% on the day and 0.5% for the week as tech paused after a strong two-month rally and peace efforts in the Middle East remained uncertain.

By the end of the week, the message from European equities was less about a selloff than a pause. The STOXX 600’s five-day move was still negative at 1.79%, showing that investors were unwilling to pay up for growth while geopolitical risk kept feeding into energy, shipping and valuations at the same time.