European stocks slip as Fed signals possible rate hike

European shares barely budged as the STOXX 600 slipped 0.15% and the Fed’s hawkish dot plot kept rate fears alive.

European stocks opened on the back foot as investors absorbed a sharper message from Washington than from their own central bankers, with the STOXX 600 slipping 0.15% to 638.35 points by 0812 GMT and easing further to 637.93, down 0.22%, by 0915 GMT. The move was modest, but it showed how quickly U.S. monetary policy still sets the tone for European risk assets when traders begin to price in the possibility of another Fed rate increase.

The immediate trigger was the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold its benchmark range at 3.50% to 3.75% at Kevin Warsh’s first meeting as chair, even as nine policymakers projected at least one rate hike in 2026 and year-end projections moved to 3.6% to 4.1%. That combination left investors with a familiar problem: if U.S. borrowing costs stay elevated, financing conditions tighten globally, valuations come under pressure and the appetite for cyclical and export-heavy European stocks weakens before any fresh local data can change the picture.

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That dynamic mattered even with oil prices easing, because lower energy costs only partly offset the anxiety created by a more hawkish Fed. Basic resources were among the weakest sectors, down 1.8% in the later market snapshot, underscoring how quickly rate expectations can hit commodity-sensitive names and broader risk appetite. European markets were also trading against the backdrop of the European Central Bank’s own tightening cycle. On June 11, the ECB raised its three key policy rates by 25 basis points, taking the deposit facility rate to 2.25%, the main refinancing rate to 2.40% and the marginal lending rate to 2.65%, effective June 17. At the time, the bank said, “With today’s decision, we remain well positioned to navigate the uncertainty caused by the war.”

Photo by RDNE Stock project

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One sharp outlier was Edenred, which jumped 13.9% after reports that BC Partners was weighing a takeover bid, with some market snapshots putting the gain closer to 15%. The move stood out against a cautious session for the rest of Europe, especially for a company that had already been removed from France’s CAC 40 at the end of 2025 after a prolonged share-price decline and had been buffeted by regulatory and legal developments around its meal-voucher business. For the broader market, the message was clearer than the price action suggested: even a muted opening can reflect a global repricing when the Fed turns more hawkish.