European troops and warplanes crossed the Champs-Élysées as France turned Bastille Day into a public signal of military alignment with Ukraine.

European troops and warplanes joined the Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Élysées in Paris on July 14, 2026. The Ministry of Armed Forces called the display part of the “réveil stratégique de l’Europe,” or strategic awakening of Europe, and linked it to Russia’s war in Ukraine and Europe’s effort to strengthen its own security capacity.

Emmanuel Macron attended the military parade on July 14 after a Coalition of the Willing summit in Paris on July 13, linking the ceremony to wartime coordination among European leaders. The parade included numerous foreign delegations, signaling European solidarity as much as national pageantry.

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France’s defense ministry calls Russia’s war against Ukraine one of the gravest violations of the European security order in decades, and the parade fit a broader atmosphere of sabotage fears and destabilization campaigns Western officials have linked to Moscow. By placing foreign troops alongside French ranks on the country’s most recognizable boulevard, Paris presented a visual answer to U.S. demands that Europe shoulder more of its own defense burden.

Photo by Jarek Zasacki

Marie-Lan Nguyen via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.5)

Bastille Day marks the storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789, a revolutionary symbol that has long been repurposed as a stage for military power and national unity. France has used the parade before to respond to crisis, including security-heavy ceremonies shaped by the aftermath of the Nice truck attack, when police detained 11 people suspected of providing logistical support.