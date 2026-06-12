Europol warns gangs are recruiting teens for killings and bombings

Teenagers are being pulled in through gaming chats and encrypted apps, then steered toward killings for fees as high as EUR 20,000, Europol says.

Criminal gangs are drawing teenagers into killings, bombings and abductions through social media, encrypted chats and gaming platforms, turning online contact into a pipeline for serious violence. Europol says the model is spreading across Europe and is now raising alarm in the United States, where the FBI has warned of violent online networks targeting minors and vulnerable people.

Europol’s 12 November 2024 intelligence notification said minors are involved in almost all criminal markets, a sign that recruitment has become a deliberate tactic rather than an occasional shortcut. The agency said networks use coded language, slang and gamification to make crime look like a challenge or a game, then move recruits from public posts into private channels where the work is assigned and payment discussed.

The process, Europol says, usually unfolds in four stages: instigator, recruiter, enabler and perpetrator. Young people are attractive to criminal groups because they are low-risk, disposable and often have no criminal record or direct contact with the people running the operation. Europol said payments for killings can reach EUR 20,000, a sum large enough to lure teenagers who may not grasp the legal and personal consequences until they are already inside the network.

AI-generated illustration

To disrupt that business model, Europol launched Operational Taskforce GRIMM on 29 April 2025 with Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Europol defines violence-as-a-service as the outsourcing of violent acts to criminal service providers, often using young perpetrators for threats, assaults or killings for a fee. A report tied to the task force said police had arrested 280 suspects linked to recruiting children and identified another 1,400 people involved as recruiters or victims.

The warnings carry broader significance for the United States. In 2025, the FBI said violent online networks such as 764 had surged and were targeting minors and vulnerable people across the country and abroad. The overlap between European and American concerns points to the same playbook: public social platforms for first contact, encrypted messaging for control, and youth culture, especially gaming spaces, for recruitment and concealment.

U.S. Department of Justice via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

For parents, schools and local police, the danger is not only violence itself but the path into it. A teenager who shifts abruptly into encrypted apps, starts speaking in coded slang, treats harm as a dare or challenge, or suddenly forms secret online ties with older strangers can already be deep inside that pipeline. Europol’s warning is stark: by the time the violence becomes visible, the recruitment has usually already worked.