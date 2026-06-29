Eustáquio scores late winner as Canada reaches World Cup last 16

Stephen Eustáquio struck in the 92nd minute as Canada beat South Africa 1-0, reaching the men’s World Cup last 16 for the first time.

Stephen Eustáquio struck in the 92nd minute to send Canada past South Africa 1-0 and into the World Cup last 16 for the first time. The late finish at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California, turned a tense round-of-32 opener into a national milestone and gave Canada its first victory in a knockout match at a men’s World Cup.

The goal came after a headed clearance dropped to Eustáquio at the top of the area, where he finished through the chaos of a frantic closing spell. FIFA named him Michelob Ultra Superior Player of the Match, recognizing the strike that sealed Canada’s place among the final 16 teams in the tournament.

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Eustáquio said the noise in the stadium made it impossible to check the clock, so he watched the hydration breaks to estimate how much time remained. He said that when he connected with the shot, it felt as if the finish belonged to the whole side, not just one player. “I felt that everybody shot with me,” he said.

The result carried a deeper weight for a program that has spent decades trying to shift its place in the country’s sporting hierarchy. Canada had never advanced to the last 16 of a men’s World Cup before this match, and it had never won a knockout game on that stage. The victory over South Africa now sends Jesse Marsch’s side into a much harder frame of reference, with a last-16 meeting against either Morocco or the Netherlands waiting next.

RedPatch via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

There was also a personal edge to the setting in Inglewood. FIFA noted that the match returned to the same venue where Alphonso Davies had been injured 15 months earlier, giving the night another layer of memory beyond the scoreline. In a tournament that often turns on one moment, Eustáquio’s finish became Canada’s, and it arrived at the exact point when the team moved from survival to contention.