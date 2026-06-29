Eustáquio sends Canada past South Africa into World Cup last 16

Stephen Eustáquio struck in the 92nd minute to send Canada past South Africa, its first World Cup knockout win and first trip to the last 16.

Stephen Eustáquio delivered the goal that changed Canada’s World Cup history, finishing in the 92nd minute to seal a 1-0 win over South Africa in Los Angeles on June 28. The captain’s stoppage-time strike gave Canada its first victory in a World Cup knockout match and sent Jesse Marsch’s side into the last 16 for the first time.

The decisive moment came in the second minute of second-half stoppage time, after a headed clearance dropped to the edge of the area and Eustáquio found the finish. Canada had spent most of the night trying to break through South Africa’s resistance, but the breakthrough finally came at the end of a match that carried the weight of a national first.

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Canada reached the round of 32 by finishing second in Group B behind Switzerland. Marsch’s team drew with Bosnia and Herzegovina, beat Qatar 6-0 and lost to the Swiss in its final group game, a run that left Canada matched with South Africa in the tournament’s first knockout round for the Canadians. South Africa had earned its place there with a 1-0 victory over South Korea, its own first advance into the knockout phase of a World Cup.

Marsch said Eustáquio was one of the players “most deserving” of a moment like this, a nod to the midfielder’s steady role in a side that kept pressing until the final whistle. Eustáquio, who has often played without the spotlight that falls on some of Canada’s bigger names, said the win belonged to the group, saying Canada “kept believing and kept pushing” and describing it as a collective effort.

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The result lifts Canada into a new tier of expectation on the international stage. The country that arrived in Los Angeles seeking a breakthrough now leaves with a landmark result and a place among the final 16, where it will face Morocco or the Netherlands in Houston on July 4.