Eva Marcille previews final season of All the Queen's Men on CBS Mornings

Eva Marcille returned to CBS Mornings to preview the fifth and final season of All the Queen's Men, now streaming weekly on Paramount+ through a July 22 midseason finale.

Eva Marcille appeared on CBS Mornings on Thursday to preview the fifth and final season of All the Queen's Men, putting the BET drama’s closing run in front of a national audience as the series moves toward its last stretch. The July 9 guest lineup also included Good Housekeeping editor-in-chief Elspeth Velten and Entertainment Tonight correspondent Denny Directo.

The final season arrives after BET announced on May 26, 2026 that season 5 would be the show’s last. The new chapter premiered on June 10 and is rolling out weekly, with new episodes set to continue through a midseason finale on July 22. The series has also shifted to Paramount+, which is now the streaming home for BET+ after the consolidation of the two services.

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Marcille returns as Marilyn "Madam" DeVille, the owner and boss of the Eden nightclub, a role that has anchored the show’s appeal since its launch. All the Queen’s Men was created by Christian Keyes and executive produced by Tyler Perry, giving the series a pedigree that helped it build a steady audience across linear TV and streaming.

The final season opens with the fallout from a season 4 cliffhanger that left Madam attacked and in serious danger. The earlier finale ended with Madam shot, raising the stakes around Eden and the character at the center of the show’s identity. That setup gives the final season a built-in urgency: close the story cleanly while preserving the character and the franchise’s afterlife on streaming.

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With weekly episodes and a defined end point, All the Queen’s Men is following a familiar path for durable cable dramas in a crowded TV market. The network has signaled where the story ends, while Paramount+ extends the show’s reach beyond BET’s original run and keeps Marcille’s Madam DeVille in front of viewers after the last new episode arrives.