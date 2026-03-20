Fantasy managers eyeing deep threat receivers like Alec Pierce and Quentin Johnston should weigh both upside and risk for the 2026 season.

As the 2026 fantasy football season approaches, many managers are reconsidering the value of classic deep threat wide receivers. Alec Pierce and Quentin Johnston headline a group of players drawing both excitement and caution from experts, with projections complicated by recent trends, team changes, and usage patterns across the NFL.

Why Deep Threats Matter in Fantasy Football

Deep threats—receivers known for their ability to stretch the field and rack up yards on long receptions—have long been enticing as high-upside picks in fantasy drafts. Their ability to score on any play can lead to week-winning performances, but their volatility often leaves managers guessing. According to 2023 NFL receiving stats, deep threats frequently post some of the highest yards per reception, but often lag behind in targets and catch rate compared to possession receivers.

Alec Pierce: Boom-or-Bust Profile

Alec Pierce has gained a reputation for his vertical ability since entering the league. His career numbers, available on Pro-Football-Reference, reflect this: Pierce consistently averages over 14 yards per reception, placing him among the league's most efficient deep threats. However, in 2023 and 2024, his target volume remained inconsistent, leading to unpredictable fantasy outputs. Managers should consider his role in the offense and quarterback situation before investing heavily in his upside.

Career average yards per reception: over 14

Touchdowns: Varies by season, with best years seeing 4-5 scores

Targets: Often fewer than 70 per season

Quentin Johnston: Unlocked Potential or Persistent Risk?

Another player to monitor is Quentin Johnston, whose athleticism and big-play ability have never been in question. His season-by-season stats show flashes of brilliance—memorable long touchdowns and occasional spike weeks—but also spells of low production. Johnston's performance is often tied to offensive scheme and quarterback reliability, making him a classic high-risk, high-reward fantasy pick for 2026.

Yards per reception: Consistently ranks above league average, per historic deep threat data

Touchdown dependency: Significant point swings based on big plays

Target share: Inconsistent, with stretches of minimal involvement

League Trends and Other Deep Threat Concerns

Recent NFL seasons have revealed both the promise and peril of relying on deep threats. As official league stats show, only a handful of receivers top the charts in yards per catch and maintain reliable weekly fantasy value. The majority experience boom-or-bust weeks, leaving managers frustrated by unpredictable scoring. Defensive adjustments and emerging short-area pass catchers have also limited some deep threats’ opportunities.

Key Factors for 2026

Quarterback play : Deep threats are most effective with accurate, aggressive passers

: Deep threats are most effective with accurate, aggressive passers Offensive scheme : Teams that prioritize vertical passing increase ceiling outcomes

: Teams that prioritize vertical passing increase ceiling outcomes Target competition: Crowded receiver rooms can further reduce consistency

Strategy and Takeaways for Fantasy Managers

While the upside of Alec Pierce, Quentin Johnston, and similar deep threats is undeniable, the risks remain substantial. Experts recommend targeting these receivers as flex or bench options rather than core starters. Diversifying with more consistent target earners can help balance weekly variance.

Ultimately, understanding each player’s role, team context, and historical production using resources like box scores and play-by-play logs will be critical for maximizing value in the 2026 fantasy football season.

As draft season approaches, managers should keep a close eye on preseason developments and depth chart changes to make informed decisions on which deep threats offer real value—and which may be best avoided.