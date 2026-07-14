EverQuest Legends revives a classic MMORPG with solo-friendly upgrades

Daybreak’s solo-friendly EverQuest Legends has drawn 40,000 beta signups, with a July 28 launch set after a wipeable preorder beta begins July 1.

EverQuest Legends has already pulled in 40,000 beta signups as Daybreak pushes a solo-friendly return to one of the oldest names in online gaming. The PC-only MMORPG is set to launch July 28, with a preorder beta scheduled to run from about July 1 through July 21 before characters are wiped and the retail version goes live.

Daybreak announced the project on March 24 with indie studio Game Jawn, framing it as a fan-driven collaboration built to recapture the early feel of EverQuest with restored sound and visuals, plus quality-of-life changes for new and returning players. The company first pointed to an April closed beta and a July launch, then later fixed the release date at July 28. The preorder bundle includes beta access, character name reservation and the in-game title “the Legend,” while the base game is priced at $19.99 with one month included, followed by a $9.99 monthly subscription.

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The pitch leans hard on the franchise’s unusual durability. EverQuest launched on March 16, 1999, and Daybreak marked its 25th anniversary on March 16, 2024, by noting that the game had already reached 29 full expansions and counting. In a market where live-service projects are often scaled back or shut down, EverQuest has kept moving through regular content updates and progression-server experiments, including the Frostreaver Time-Locked Progression server that launched May 27 after a community vote in January.

Source: monstervine.com

Daybreak executive producer David Youssefi said the project had been a personal priority for more than 20 years, while Game Jawn founder Eda Spause said the studio had been part of the EverQuest community for decades. A June 30 producer’s letter added a more specific piece of lore: an all-Iksar PvP guild called Harbingers of Thule helped inspire EverQuest Legends. Daybreak also says the new game will follow its own lore and timeline separate from EverQuest Live, even as the first expansion is intended to be Kunark.

Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV

That mix of old design instincts and carefully limited expectations is what makes EverQuest Legends stand out. Rather than promising a giant reinvention, Daybreak is betting that a committed fan base, a lower-pressure solo path and a familiar world can still support a live service more than 25 years after the original game first reached Norrath.