Everton and Crystal Palace complete rare Johnson-McNeil straight swap

Everton and Crystal Palace sealed a rare straight swap for Brennan Johnson and Dwight McNeil, with no extra cash attached and medicals set for the same day.

Everton and Crystal Palace completed a rare straight swap involving Brennan Johnson and Dwight McNeil, with no extra cash attached. Both players were due to undergo medicals the same day and sign four-year contracts with an option for a further 12 months.

The move sent Everton winger Dwight McNeil to Crystal Palace and brought Wales international Brennan Johnson in the opposite direction. Both had already featured in pre-season matches for their current clubs, showing how quickly the clubs moved once the deal came together.

Johnson’s exit comes just seven months after he arrived at Crystal Palace for a then-club record fee, a short stay that highlights how quickly transfer plans can change when squad needs and valuations shift. McNeil, meanwhile, leaves Everton after four years and gives Palace a Premier League-proven wide player with creativity and delivery, while Everton add Johnson’s pace and direct running.

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Straight swaps remain unusual in Premier League finance because most deals are built around cash fees, add-ons and protracted bargaining over value. When clubs cannot or do not want to compete in open-market auctions, exchanging players can be a cleaner way to rebalance attacking roles, wage structures and squad depth. Palace had shown interest in McNeil in February after an earlier proposed move collapsed, suggesting the August agreement was the end point of a longer-running pursuit rather than a sudden summer fling.

The appeal is practical as much as financial. Johnson and McNeil already know the league, so each side avoids the adaptation risk that often comes with an overseas signing. That matters for managers trying to secure immediate contribution without stretching budgets or waiting for a separate sale to fund a purchase. In a market defined by inflation, scarcity and tightly managed squads, a direct player exchange remains one of the few ways to reshape a roster without a full bidding war.