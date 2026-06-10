Evette and Wilson advance to South Carolina governor runoff

Evette led South Carolina’s GOP primary with just under 30%, but Trump’s pick now faces attorney general Alan Wilson in a runoff that will test the party’s next direction.

Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and Attorney General Alan Wilson moved into South Carolina’s Republican runoff for governor after a five-candidate primary left neither contender above the 50% threshold required for an outright win. Evette finished first with just under 30% of the vote, while Wilson took second with almost 26%, setting up a June 23 contest that will decide who carries the GOP banner into November.

The runoff has become more than a simple race for an open seat. It is a proxy fight over where South Carolina Republicanism is headed: toward an establishment statewide operator, toward a law-and-order brand anchored in the attorney general’s office, or toward the candidate who can most credibly claim Donald Trump’s political muscle. Trump endorsed Evette shortly before the primary and vowed to “fight” for her in the second round, a sign that his backing still looms over the state’s Republican electorate.

The June 9 primary was held to choose the nominee to succeed term-limited Gov. Henry McMaster, and it was the first open governor’s race in South Carolina since 2010. South Carolina’s primary system requires a majority to win; if no candidate clears that bar, the top two advance to a runoff two weeks later. That rule turned a crowded field into a two-person test of party allegiance, with U.S. Reps. Nancy Mace and Ralph Norman both falling short of the runoff.

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The scale of participation underscored how high the stakes were. South Carolina’s Election Commission said more than 318,600 ballots were cast during early voting ahead of the primary, a record-breaking turnout that reflected the intensity of the contest and the importance of the governor’s race in a state where Republicans have dominated for decades.

Wilson’s second-place finish gives South Carolina Republicans a choice between two different kinds of statewide conservatives. Evette enters the runoff with Trump’s support and the advantage of finishing first in a packed field. Wilson brings the profile of the state’s top law enforcement officer and the appeal of a candidate tied to public safety and prosecutorial authority. The winner will face the Democratic nominee in November, but the broader political backdrop is just as stark: Democrats have not won a South Carolina gubernatorial election since 1998.