Ex-Goldman lawyer Ruemmler testifies in Epstein probe

Kathryn Ruemmler answered House questions over Epstein ties, while lawmakers probed whether Goldman Sachs and other elite institutions ignored or were deceived by his influence.

Kathryn Ruemmler faced House Oversight Committee questions behind closed doors on Wednesday as lawmakers pushed deeper into whether Jeffrey Epstein was protected by the people and institutions around him. The bipartisan inquiry has already taken testimony from more than a dozen high-profile witnesses, including Bill Gates and Bill Clinton, as Congress examines whether Epstein’s wealth and influence helped shield him from scrutiny.

Ruemmler, the former White House counsel to President Barack Obama from 2011 to 2014, has ties to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Goldman Sachs had come under renewed scrutiny over her communications with Epstein, and Ruemmler stepped down as the bank’s chief legal officer and general counsel. The firm searched for a permanent successor.

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The files surrounding Epstein included personal emails, social plans and gifts that extended beyond any formal legal work. They also showed Ruemmler accepted gifts from Epstein and advised him on how to respond to media inquiries about his crimes. The record included a nickname, “Uncle Jeffrey,” along with a message in which Ruemmler said she adored him. The gifts ranged from luxury handbags and a fur coat to spa visits, an Apple Watch, an Hermès bag and $10,000 in Bergdorf Goodman gift cards.

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Before entering the hearing, Ruemmler said she was “happy” to answer committee questions, said Epstein lied to her and described him as a “masterful liar.” She said she met Epstein in 2014 through a shared legal client, never represented him and had no knowledge of his criminal activity. Lawmakers were expected to ask about the gifts, the media-strategy advice and a phone call Epstein placed to her after his July 2019 arrest on federal child-sex-trafficking charges.

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House Oversight Chairman James Comer has issued subpoenas in some cases, including to Leon Black after he declined to answer questions about nondisclosure agreements during a transcribed interview. The committee has also sought to question acting Attorney General Todd Blanche about the Justice Department’s handling of the Epstein files.