Ex-Japanese envoy slams Albanese melon gesture as insulting to Takaichi

A former Japanese ambassador said Anthony Albanese's melon gesture 'betrayed the close bond' with Japan, as he faced calls to apologise to Sanae Takaichi.

A former Japanese ambassador to Australia said Anthony Albanese's melon gesture was insulting and "betrayed the close bond" between Australia and Japan, after the prime minister faced calls to apologise to Sanae Takaichi over the episode. Shingo Yamagami said the comments were "sexist", and Albanese's office denied they were a sexual innuendo or that he had mimicked Takaichi's breasts. Opposition Leader Angus Taylor demanded that Albanese apologise to Takaichi, pushing the dispute from a domestic political row into a diplomatic embarrassment.

The argument centred on two melons Takaichi had given Albanese. While discussing the fruit, Albanese made a gesture that drew immediate backlash from opposition figures, who described his comments as insulting, inappropriate and, in some cases, grubby. The prime minister's office rejected the most serious reading of the gesture, insisting it was not sexual. Yamagami said the reaction showed ignorance of the diplomatic significance attached to the gift, turning a seemingly small exchange into a test of judgment between allies.

The controversy landed at a sensitive point in Australia-Japan relations. Albanese and Takaichi met in Canberra on May 4, 2026, and signed a joint declaration on economic security cooperation, a formal signal of how closely the two governments had been working together. Japan's Prime Minister's Office separately described a Japan-Australia summit dinner hosted by Albanese in May 2026, reinforcing the sense of warmth that the melon dispute risked overshadowing.

Yamagami's criticism put the focus on diplomatic propriety as much as on the words themselves. The episode exposed how quickly an offhand gesture can acquire gendered meaning in an alliance where both governments had just staged public displays of trust and coordination.