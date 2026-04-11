Expert Tips to Overcome Fatigue and Exercise Regularly

Feeling too tired to work out? Experts offer practical strategies to boost your energy and make exercise a sustainable part of your routine.

Many Americans struggle to maintain an exercise routine, often citing fatigue and low energy as primary obstacles. While the benefits of regular physical activity are well-established, the feeling of being too tired to exercise is a common deterrent. Experts, as highlighted by The Washington Post, recommend practical strategies to overcome these barriers and help individuals tap into the energizing effects of movement.

Understanding Exercise Fatigue

According to the most recent Statista data, fatigue and lack of energy are among the top reasons U.S. adults do not exercise regularly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that less than a quarter of U.S. adults meet recommended physical activity guidelines, with inactivity rates varying significantly by state.

61% of adults cite fatigue or lack of energy as a barrier to exercise

of adults cite fatigue or lack of energy as a barrier to exercise Only 23% of Americans meet the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans for both aerobic and muscle-strengthening activity

Why Exercise Feels Draining

Feeling tired before or after exercise can stem from several sources, including poor sleep, inadequate nutrition, stress, or a sedentary lifestyle. However, research published in the National Institutes of Health shows that regular physical activity actually reduces fatigue over time and improves overall energy levels. The initial hurdle, experts say, is breaking the cycle of inactivity and low energy.

Expert-Recommended Strategies to Boost Energy for Exercise

Start Small: Instead of committing to hour-long workouts, begin with 5- to 10-minute bursts of activity. Even short walks or light stretching can help build momentum and increase energy.

Instead of committing to hour-long workouts, begin with 5- to 10-minute bursts of activity. Even short walks or light stretching can help build momentum and increase energy. Time It Right: Schedule your workouts during parts of the day when you naturally have more energy, such as mid-morning or just after work. This aligns your routine with your body’s natural rhythms, as explained by the Sleep Foundation.

Schedule your workouts during parts of the day when you naturally have more energy, such as mid-morning or just after work. This aligns your routine with your body’s natural rhythms, as explained by the Sleep Foundation. Fuel Properly: Consuming a balanced meal or snack with both carbohydrates and protein before exercise can provide the energy needed to get moving without feeling sluggish.

Consuming a balanced meal or snack with both carbohydrates and protein before exercise can provide the energy needed to get moving without feeling sluggish. Prioritize Sleep: Quality sleep is foundational for energy. The Sleep Foundation notes that regular exercise can also improve sleep quality—creating a positive cycle where physical activity and rest reinforce each other.

Quality sleep is foundational for energy. The Sleep Foundation notes that regular exercise can also improve sleep quality—creating a positive cycle where physical activity and rest reinforce each other. Choose Enjoyable Activities: Engaging in exercise you find fun is more likely to boost your mood and energy than forcing yourself through routines you dislike.

Engaging in exercise you find fun is more likely to boost your mood and energy than forcing yourself through routines you dislike. Enlist Social Support: Exercising with friends or joining a group can provide accountability and motivation, making it easier to overcome feelings of tiredness.

Long-Term Benefits and Building Consistency

Overcoming initial fatigue can lead to lasting benefits. Regular physical activity is linked to improved cardiovascular health, better sleep, reduced stress, and even lower rates of chronic disease. The CDC’s state-by-state inactivity maps reveal that communities with higher activity rates report better health outcomes overall.

Experts encourage individuals to view exercise as an energy booster rather than a drain. As research from the NIH underscores, consistent movement—no matter how modest—can help break the cycle of fatigue and unlock greater vitality over time.

Looking Ahead

For those who feel too tired to exercise, the key is to start with small, manageable steps and build from there. By applying expert strategies and listening to their bodies, individuals can gradually increase their activity levels and experience the numerous health and energy benefits that come with regular exercise.