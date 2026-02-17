Could AI Surpass Human Intelligence? Experts Weigh In

As AI systems grow more advanced, experts weigh in on the possibility of artificial intelligence exceeding human intelligence and what that could mean for society.

As artificial intelligence continues its rapid evolution, the question of whether AI could become smarter than humans has moved from science fiction to serious debate among experts. The topic was explored in depth on the recent episode of Terms of Service with Clare Duffy from CNN Podcasts, which gathered perspectives from researchers, ethicists, and technologists about the future of AI and its implications for humanity.

AI's Current Capabilities and Growth

Artificial intelligence has made remarkable advances in recent years. Large language models, generative AI, and machine learning algorithms have achieved milestones in natural language processing, game playing, image recognition, and more. According to the Artificial Intelligence Index Report by Stanford University, AI models now approach or surpass human-level performance on a growing number of benchmarks, including reading comprehension and some professional tasks.

AI systems can now write essays, generate code, and create art that can be difficult to distinguish from human work.

Companies are investing billions of dollars in AI research and development, driving rapid progress and commercial applications.

Could AI Surpass Human Intelligence?

The central question discussed on the CNN podcast is whether AI could achieve or exceed general human intelligence—a concept sometimes called "artificial general intelligence" (AGI). While current AI systems are powerful, they remain narrow in focus, excelling at specific tasks rather than possessing the broad, adaptable intelligence of humans.

Some experts featured on the show pointed to surveys and analyses, such as those summarized by the Future of Life Institute, which suggest that many AI researchers believe human-level AI is possible within this century. However, there is significant disagreement over when or if this threshold will be crossed.

Risks, Benefits, and Societal Impact

The podcast delved into the potential risks and rewards of superintelligent AI. On one hand, such systems could solve pressing global problems—accelerating scientific discovery, improving healthcare, and optimizing large-scale systems. On the other hand, experts warn of significant risks if AI systems become more capable than their human overseers.

There are concerns about AI risk management, including issues of control, alignment with human values, and unintended consequences.

Ethicists highlight the importance of transparency and accountability in AI development, to ensure that these systems are used for public good and not for harmful purposes.

The Debate Continues

The CNN episode made clear that the debate among experts is ongoing. Some scientists are optimistic about the potential for AI to augment human intelligence and address complex challenges. Others remain cautious, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of advanced AI and the necessity for global cooperation on safety standards and ethical guidelines.

What Comes Next?

As AI technologies continue to advance, the conversation about their ultimate capabilities and societal impact will only intensify. Policymakers, researchers, and the public will need to stay informed and engaged. For readers interested in exploring the technical and ethical dimensions of AI progress, the following resources offer deeper insights:

Whether AI will ultimately become smarter than humans remains uncertain. What is clear, as highlighted in the CNN discussion, is that the future of artificial intelligence will shape—and be shaped by—the choices we make today.