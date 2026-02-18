6 Surprising Habits Cardiologists Recommend for Heart Health

Cardiologists are drawing attention to six unexpected lifestyle habits that can significantly support heart health, offering guidance beyond traditional advice.

Cardiologists are emphasizing the importance of a holistic approach to heart health, spotlighting six surprising lifestyle habits that go beyond standard recommendations like diet and exercise. Drawing from recent expert advice, these insights are designed to help individuals stay ahead in the prevention of heart disease, the leading cause of death in the United States.

Beyond the Basics: Surprising Heart-Healthy Habits

While conventional wisdom often focuses on a heart-healthy diet, regular physical activity, and avoiding smoking, cardiologists interviewed by AOL.com are highlighting additional, sometimes overlooked habits that offer significant cardiovascular benefits. These lifestyle changes complement established guidelines from organizations such as the American Heart Association.

Prioritizing Quality Sleep: Getting consistent, restorative sleep supports heart function, helps regulate blood pressure, and reduces inflammation. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), poor sleep habits are linked with an increased risk of cardiovascular issues.

Getting consistent, restorative sleep supports heart function, helps regulate blood pressure, and reduces inflammation. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), poor sleep habits are linked with an increased risk of cardiovascular issues. Managing Stress Effectively: Chronic stress can elevate blood pressure and trigger unhealthy coping mechanisms. Cardiologists recommend mindfulness practices, meditation, or simple breathing exercises to help mitigate stress-related heart risks.

Chronic stress can elevate blood pressure and trigger unhealthy coping mechanisms. Cardiologists recommend mindfulness practices, meditation, or simple breathing exercises to help mitigate stress-related heart risks. Building Strong Social Connections: Maintaining positive relationships and community ties is associated with lower levels of stress hormones and inflammation, supporting long-term heart health. A systematic review of lifestyle factors underscores the protective effect of social engagement on cardiovascular outcomes.

Maintaining positive relationships and community ties is associated with lower levels of stress hormones and inflammation, supporting long-term heart health. A systematic review of lifestyle factors underscores the protective effect of social engagement on cardiovascular outcomes. Practicing Good Oral Hygiene: Regular brushing, flossing, and dental check-ups can reduce the risk of gum disease, which some studies have linked to increased inflammation and higher rates of heart disease.

Regular brushing, flossing, and dental check-ups can reduce the risk of gum disease, which some studies have linked to increased inflammation and higher rates of heart disease. Limiting Sedentary Time: Even with regular exercise, prolonged periods of sitting may negatively impact heart health. Experts recommend standing, stretching, or brief walks throughout the day.

Even with regular exercise, prolonged periods of sitting may negatively impact heart health. Experts recommend standing, stretching, or brief walks throughout the day. Staying Hydrated: Adequate hydration helps maintain healthy blood viscosity and supports overall vascular function.

Expert Tips for Heart Longevity

Cardiologists cited by AOL.com also stress that these six habits are not meant to replace, but rather to enhance traditional heart health strategies. They suggest combining these practices with:

Regular physical activity, as detailed in a recent review on exercise and cardiovascular health

A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins

Routine health screenings to monitor blood pressure, cholesterol, and glucose levels

Avoiding tobacco use and moderating alcohol consumption

Why These Habits Matter

Heart disease continues to be a leading health concern in the U.S., accounting for approximately 1 in 5 deaths each year. Many risk factors are modifiable, and integrating both well-known and lesser-known habits can have cumulative protective effects. According to the CDC, nearly half of U.S. adults have at least one major risk factor for heart disease, underscoring the importance of comprehensive prevention strategies.

Looking Ahead: Holistic Heart Health

As research continues to evolve, experts are urging the public to take a broader view of cardiovascular wellness. Small, consistent changes—such as improving sleep, nurturing relationships, and moving more throughout the day—can play a meaningful role in reducing heart disease risk. For those interested in making a change, resources like the American Heart Association’s lifestyle recommendations and the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute’s guides offer practical steps and evidence-based guidance.