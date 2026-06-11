Experts question whether de la Espriella can run for Colombia president with U.S. citizenship

Former high court justices say Abelardo de la Espriella’s U.S. citizenship may clash with Colombia’s presidency rules just days before the June 21 runoff.

Colombia’s presidential race has shifted from campaign combat to a constitutional test of nationality and allegiance. A group of former high court justices and constitutional scholars has questioned whether Abelardo de la Espriella can serve as president while holding U.S. citizenship, arguing that the naturalization oath he took in the United States may conflict with the duties of Colombia’s head of state.

The dispute is not about dual citizenship alone. Colombia’s Constitution allows dual nationality and says a president must be Colombian by birth, a citizen in exercise and older than 30. The scholars’ concern is narrower and more pointed: they argue that U.S. naturalization requires an oath to “absolutely and entirely renounce” allegiance to any foreign state while pledging support for the U.S. Constitution and laws, creating a possible incompatibility for someone seeking Colombia’s highest office, where the president is commander in chief and the central authority on sovereignty and security.

De la Espriella is reported to hold three nationalities: Colombian, Italian and American. The experts said the Italian citizenship, obtained through descent, does not raise the same constitutional tension they see with his U.S. status. The U.S. Department of State says a citizen may relinquish nationality through a formal renunciation process before a diplomatic or consular officer abroad, underscoring how seriously nationality questions are handled when allegiance is at issue.

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The scholars said they spoke out because they believed they had an ethical and constitutional duty to alert voters and institutions to the possible legal implications. De la Espriella’s campaign rejected the criticism, insisting that Colombia’s Constitution clearly defines the requirements for the presidency and that the objections are unfounded.

The controversy arrives just as Colombia heads toward a June 21 runoff that is already politically charged. De la Espriella emerged from the first round as the front-runner, drew public backing from Donald Trump, and won 54% of nearly 600,000 votes cast abroad, or 319,988 votes. That overseas showing has made the Colombian diaspora a more visible force in the race, and it gives added weight to any challenge that could affect not only his candidacy but also public confidence in the institutions overseeing the election.

Source: cdnph.upi.com

For Colombia, the fight now reaches beyond one candidate. It tests whether nationality rules are a bright legal line or a political argument to be settled in the middle of a presidential runoff, when legitimacy is already one of the most valuable assets in the contest.