Experts Warn of Severe Tick Season and Rising Lyme Risk

Health officials caution that 2026 may bring the worst tick season in a decade, with increasing Lyme disease risk and more ER visits across the U.S.

Public health experts are sounding the alarm as tick season in 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most intense in recent memory, with increased reports of tick bites and Lyme disease risk spreading across multiple regions of the United States.

Tick Bite Incidents Surge Across the Southeast

Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highlights a sharp uptick in emergency room visits related to tick bites, particularly in the southeastern United States. According to USA Today, health officials are concerned that these early-season numbers signal a potentially record-breaking year for tick encounters. This trend is supported by CDC Lyme disease surveillance data, which shows a year-over-year increase in tickborne disease cases, especially in areas previously considered lower risk.

Emergency room visits for tick bites have climbed in several southeastern states this spring.

Reported tick encounters are now expanding into regions that historically saw fewer cases, reflecting broader tick population growth.

Factors Behind a Severe Tick Season

USA Today’s analysis points to several factors fueling the current surge in tick activity. Warmer winters and wetter springs have created ideal conditions for ticks to thrive and spread. These changes in climate patterns, as outlined by the CDC’s tickborne disease research, allow ticks to emerge earlier and remain active for longer periods, increasing the likelihood of human exposure.

Experts also note that changes in land use, including suburban expansion into wooded areas, have brought more people into close contact with tick habitats. Combined with the spread of deer and rodents—key hosts for ticks—these developments set the stage for a challenging season.

Growing Lyme Disease Threat Nationwide

Perhaps most concerning is the rising risk of Lyme disease, the most common tick-borne illness in the United States. USA Today reports that the number of cases has increased in both traditional hotspots in the Northeast and emerging regions in the South and Midwest.

Lyme disease incidence in the U.S. has doubled since the late 1990s, according to CDC data.

New populations in the Southeast and Upper Midwest are now at risk, with reported cases rising steadily over the last five years.

The CDC’s tick surveillance data also shows that blacklegged ticks, the main carrier of Lyme disease, are expanding their geographic range, which could lead to more widespread infections.

What the Public Can Do

With the season just beginning, health officials recommend several steps to help prevent tick-borne illnesses:

Use EPA-registered insect repellents when outdoors.

Wear long sleeves and pants, and treat clothing with permethrin when hiking or working in grassy or wooded areas.

Shower and perform full-body tick checks after spending time outside.

Promptly remove any ticks found on the skin and monitor for symptoms of Lyme disease such as fever, headache, and rash.

For more tips and educational resources, the CDC’s tick education programs offer detailed guides on prevention and tick removal.

Looking Ahead

While experts continue to monitor the 2026 tick season, the current surge in tick activity and Lyme disease risk underscores the importance of vigilance and prevention. With climate patterns and land use changes likely to further influence tick populations in the coming years, public health officials stress the need for ongoing awareness and reporting to help curb the spread of tick-borne diseases.