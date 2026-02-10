Experts Debunk 'Feed a Cold, Starve a Fever' Myth

Medical experts debunk the old saying 'feed a cold, starve a fever,' explaining what nutrition and hydration really mean for recovery.

The adage “feed a cold, starve a fever” has been passed down for generations, but does it hold up under modern medical scrutiny? According to healthcare experts and scientific research, the truth behind this familiar saying is more nuanced—and the right approach to eating and drinking during illness can make a real difference in how quickly you recover.

The Origins and Meaning of the Saying

The phrase “feed a cold, starve a fever” can be traced back hundreds of years. Its origins are rooted more in folk wisdom than in science, as explained in a detailed review in The BMJ. Traditionally, it was believed that eating would provide energy to fight off a cold, while fasting would reduce the fuel available to a fever-causing illness. But does this advice reflect what our bodies actually need?

What the Research Says About Nutrition During Illness

Most modern medical experts agree that good nutrition and adequate hydration are essential when fighting off either a cold or a fever. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that people battling the flu or other infections should pay attention to both food and fluid intake to support recovery and prevent complications like dehydration.

Scientific reviews, including those published by the Cochrane Library, have found that increased fluid intake can help alleviate symptoms of acute respiratory infections, though the optimal amount and impact on length of illness are still being studied. Meanwhile, comprehensive analysis in Nutrition and Immune Function highlights how adequate calories, vitamins, and minerals are vital for immune defense, regardless of the type of infection.

Hydration: A Key Factor in Recovery

Fever can lead to increased fluid loss through sweat and rapid breathing, making dehydration a risk.

Colds and other respiratory illnesses can also cause dehydration, especially if accompanied by a sore throat or reduced appetite.

The CDC recommends drinking plenty of fluids—such as water, clear broths, or electrolyte solutions—to stay hydrated during illness.

An evidence-based patient guide from UpToDate underscores that drinking more fluids can help thin mucus, ease congestion, and support overall comfort when battling a cold or flu. However, there is no strong evidence that excessive fluid intake beyond normal needs provides additional benefits for most adults.

Should You Eat When You’re Sick?

Experts generally recommend eating if you feel hungry, whether you have a cold or a fever. Skipping meals may deprive the body of energy and nutrients needed to fuel the immune response. According to the BMJ review, a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, protein, and whole grains can help the body fight infection and recover more quickly.

On the other hand, forcing yourself to eat large amounts when you feel nauseous or have no appetite isn’t necessary. The CDC advises focusing on foods that are easy to digest, such as soups, toast, or rice, especially if your stomach is sensitive.

Expert Consensus: Myth Busted

Ultimately, most doctors and public health officials agree the old adage is not supported by current science. Instead, the message is: listen to your body, eat nourishing foods as tolerated, and stay well-hydrated.

There’s no need to purposely restrict food during a fever; doing so may slow recovery.

There’s no evidence that extra food intake specifically helps a cold, but adequate nutrition is always important.

Fluids are crucial for both colds and fevers, but moderation is key—drink enough to stay hydrated, not excessively.

Bottom Line

The best advice for anyone dealing with a cold or fever is to focus on hydration, eat as your appetite allows, and choose healthy, easy-to-digest foods. If symptoms are severe or prolonged, or if dehydration becomes a concern, seek medical advice. For more on the science behind nutrition and illness recovery, visit the Cochrane Library review and the NCBI analysis of nutrition and immune function.

As medical understanding has evolved, so too should the advice we follow when sick—making sure we support our body’s needs with both food and fluids, rather than relying on outdated sayings.