Why Most Humans Are Right-Handed: New Insights

Scientists probe the origins of right-handedness, linking it to how we learn to walk and develop motor skills. New research offers fresh insights.

Right-handedness is a defining trait for the vast majority of humans, with estimates suggesting that nearly 90% of people worldwide are right-handed. While the reasons for this widespread preference have long intrigued scientists and the public alike, recent research highlighted by Phys.org points to the developmental process of learning to walk as a possible explanation.

Handedness: A Global Phenomenon

Across cultures and continents, right-handedness dominates. Data compiled by Our World in Data and meta-analyses of hundreds of studies show consistent rates of right-handedness, with only about 10% of people displaying a preference for their left hand. This uniformity has prompted questions about the underlying causes—whether genetic, environmental, or developmental factors are at play.

90% of humans are right-handed , according to global surveys and research

, according to global surveys and research Rates of left-handedness vary slightly by country and age, but remain low overall

Meta-analyses confirm the stability of these rates across populations

The Walking Connection: New Insights from Phys.org

Phys.org reports that scientists are now exploring a novel theory: the way humans learn to walk may influence which hand becomes dominant. The process of walking upright requires intricate coordination between limbs, balance, and brain development. Researchers suggest that the mechanics of walking—particularly the need for stability and symmetry—may bias the brain toward favoring one hand for precise tasks.

This developmental hypothesis builds on previous studies that linked handedness to genetic factors and prenatal influences. However, the walking theory suggests that the establishment of hand preference is intertwined with motor skill development during infancy and early childhood. As children practice walking, they may unconsciously develop a dominant hand based on how their bodies balance and coordinate movement.

Additional Factors: Genetics and Environment

While the walking theory is compelling, researchers caution that handedness is likely shaped by multiple factors. The American Psychological Association has reviewed studies indicating that genetics play a role, though no single gene determines handedness. Environmental influences, such as cultural practices and parental guidance, may also contribute to which hand children favor as they grow.

Genetic factors account for some—but not all—variation in handedness

Environmental and cultural factors can reinforce or override natural preferences

Hand preference may be detectable as early as infancy, according to CDC child development data

What Does This Mean for Science?

The search for the origins of handedness is more than academic. Understanding why humans overwhelmingly favor one hand has implications for neuroscience, developmental psychology, and even robotics. It may help explain how the brain organizes movement, why some disorders affect motor control, and how technology can be designed for a predominantly right-handed population.

Phys.org notes that ongoing studies are examining the relationship between motor development milestones—like crawling, walking, and reaching—and the formation of hand preference. By tracking children as they learn to move and interact with their environment, scientists hope to pinpoint the moments when handedness is established and what factors are most influential.

Looking Ahead

The theory linking handedness to walking continues to evolve as researchers gather more data. With advances in neuroimaging and developmental tracking, scientists are closer than ever to understanding why right-handedness is the norm for most people. As new findings emerge, the interplay between genetics, environment, and motor development promises to reshape the conversation about this fundamental human trait.

For readers interested in the latest statistics and research on handedness, resources such as global prevalence charts, meta-analyses, and CDC developmental data offer deeper insight into this fascinating topic.