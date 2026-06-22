Explosion at Qatar gas facility injures 54, 18 missing

Fifty-four people were injured and 18 were missing after an explosion at Qatar’s Barzan gas facility as operators restarted output.

An explosion ripped through Qatar’s Barzan local gas supply facility in Ras Laffan Industrial City, injuring 54 people and leaving 18 missing as emergency crews raced to contain the fire. The blast struck during start-up operations at one of the country’s most important energy sites, deepening concerns about how technical failures can cascade through critical infrastructure already tested by conflict.

QatarEnergy said the fire broke out on Sunday evening, June 21, 2026, during the restart of operations at Barzan and was brought under control after emergency response teams were deployed immediately. The Qatar Ministry of Interior said the incident was caused by a technical malfunction during operation and added that there was no gas leak posing a threat to public safety. Search operations for the missing continued after the fire was contained.

The accident hit a facility with outsized importance for both domestic supply and export stability. Barzan, commissioned in 2022, supplies pipeline gas to local industries and to Qatar’s power generation sector. It sits inside Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar’s main liquefied natural gas processing and export hub and home to the country’s largest LNG production complex, where even a short outage can reverberate through power markets and contract deliveries.

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The blast also came against the backdrop of a broader operational reset after regional conflict disrupted output. In March 2026, the same Ras Laffan industrial area was damaged by Iranian missile attacks that Qatar said caused extensive damage to LNG facilities and cut about 17% of its LNG export capacity. Repairs from that earlier strike were expected to take years, underscoring how quickly war-related damage can turn into a prolonged industrial and commercial risk.

Qatar is one of the world’s biggest LNG exporters, so any disruption at Ras Laffan carries implications well beyond Doha. The latest explosion, blamed by authorities on a technical accident during start-up, adds another layer of vulnerability to a sector that remains central to global gas supply, especially at a time when reliability, security and rapid restoration of production have become as strategically important as output itself.