Extreme heat shuts down Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C.

Extreme heat pushed the National Mall fair offline by midday, with Washington hitting 100 degrees and a heat index of 111.

Extreme heat forced the Great American State Fair to shut down Friday afternoon on the National Mall, with organizers saying the event would reopen at 5 p.m. The closure cut short one of the marquee gatherings tied to the Freedom 250 celebration of America’s 250th birthday and put public safety at the center of the holiday weekend schedule.

Freedom 250 said the decision was made because of the heat and in coordination with public safety officials, citing the safety and well-being of guests, volunteers, performers, vendors and staff. Temperatures in Washington reached 100 degrees by around 2 p.m., and heat index values were reported as high as 111 degrees. One report said the mercury climbed to 102 degrees, with the heat index above 110.

The fair was already under pressure from smaller-than-expected crowds and earlier signs that the intense weather would complicate the July Fourth run-up. The shutdown underscored how quickly extreme heat can alter major civic events in the capital, where the fair is being staged as a centerpiece of the 250th anniversary celebrations.

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Freedom 250 describes the Great American State Fair as a modern-day World’s Fair and a world-class exposition featuring more than 150 exhibits from all 50 states and U.S. territories. The event has been held on the National Mall, a setting meant to give the celebration national reach and high visibility, even as the weather made that visibility harder to sustain on the ground.

The heat wave also rippled beyond Washington, disrupting other America 250 and July Fourth celebrations around the country. Visitors who had come to the Mall on Wednesday, July 1, were already contending with oppressive conditions, and the Friday closure made the practical cost of the heat harder to ignore: shorter operating hours, changed plans for performers and vendors, and a thinner crowd during a peak holiday period.