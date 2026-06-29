Extreme heat watch in New England as heat dome intensifies

An Extreme Heat Watch covered New England Sunday evening as Boston and the Connecticut River Valley faced the highest risk by Thursday. Forecasters warned of dangerous humidity and triple-digit heat indices.

An Extreme Heat Watch was in effect across New England Sunday evening as the National Weather Service office in Boston/Norton warned that heat impacts would build through midweek, with Boston and the Connecticut River Valley facing Extreme heat impacts by Thursday. The same forecast discussion said much of southern New England would reach Major heat impacts by Wednesday, with warm, humid weather and a later risk of showers following later in the week.

Massachusetts public-health guidance says heat-related illnesses occur more frequently when temperatures rise above 90 degrees. That threshold is likely to be crossed widely as the heat dome tightens over the region, and Weather.com said triple-digit heat indices were likely in many places. In its June 24 forecast, the service said about 230 million people, roughly two-thirds of the U.S. population, could be exposed to extreme heat capable of causing health problems.

The residents most vulnerable are those without reliable air conditioning, along with older adults who may have less tolerance for prolonged heat. Massachusetts advises communities to prepare cooling centers in air-conditioned public buildings such as libraries, town halls and senior centers, a step that becomes critical before the hottest hours arrive and emergency rooms start seeing more heat-related cases.

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Boston’s own climate record shows how narrow the margin can be. The normal maximum temperature for June 24 is 79 degrees, while the record high for that date is 102 degrees, set in 2025. That gap shows how quickly late-June weather can shift from uncomfortable to dangerous, even when forecasts do not reach full triple digits.

The New England watch also fit a broader national pattern. A widespread heat dome was pushing oppressive humidity and extreme heat across the Midwest and East, putting enormous numbers of people at risk at the same time. That kind of multi-region heat event strains power grids, fills hospitals with dehydration and heat-exhaustion cases, and forces local officials to make fast decisions about cooling centers, outreach and emergency planning before the most dangerous heat peaks.