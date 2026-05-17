F-18 Jets Collide at Idaho Airshow, Prompting Lockdown

Two F-18 fighter jets collided midair at Mountain Home Air Force Base, causing a lockdown and raising new questions about airshow safety.

Two F-18 fighter jets crashed during an airshow at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho on Saturday, triggering an immediate lockdown of the facility and heightening safety concerns around military air displays.

Incident Details Emerge

The collision occurred while the jets were performing in front of spectators at the base, which is a key operational hub for the U.S. Air Force in southwestern Idaho. According to NBC News, both aircraft involved were F-18s—high-performance fighter jets commonly used for both combat missions and airshow demonstrations. The incident resulted in the crash of both planes, with KBOI4 reporting that four crew members were involved.

Immediate Response and Base Lockdown

Following the midair collision, emergency protocols were activated. The base was placed on lockdown to secure the area and allow rescue and response teams to access the crash sites. Such lockdowns are part of standard operating procedures for military installations in the event of significant accidents, especially during public events.

There was no immediate information available regarding the condition of the crew members or any injuries among spectators. Military officials have not yet released further details on the status of those involved, as investigations are still underway.

Background on the F/A-18 Hornet

The F/A-18 Hornet is a versatile jet with a long history in both U.S. Navy and Marine Corps service. According to the U.S. Navy's official fact file, the aircraft is known for its agility, speed, and role in public airshows. While the F/A-18 is equipped with advanced safety and ejection systems, the inherent risks of aerial maneuvers at airshows remain significant.

Airshow Safety and Recent Trends

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) maintains strict safety protocols for airshows at military and civilian facilities.

Statistical data from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) indicates that while airshow accidents are rare, they often result in significant response efforts.

The FAA's general aviation accident data shows that military jet incidents at public displays are uncommon, but when they do occur, they attract national attention due to the high-profile nature of airshows and the skill required for close-proximity flying.

Investigation Underway

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. The NTSB, working with military authorities, typically conducts thorough analyses of such incidents, examining flight data, pilot communications, and adherence to official safety standards for airshows. Results of these investigations often lead to updated safety recommendations and, in some cases, revisions to operational procedures for future events.

Looking Ahead

The Mountain Home Air Force Base airshow is a major event for the region, drawing large crowds and showcasing military aviation capabilities. The immediate fallout from Saturday's accident is likely to intensify scrutiny of airshow safety measures nationwide. As more details become available, ongoing investigations will help determine what occurred and how such risks can be further mitigated in the future.