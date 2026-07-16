FA backs Tuchel after England miss World Cup final

The FA kept Thomas Tuchel in place after England's 2-1 semi-final loss to Argentina, backing a plan that runs through EURO 2028.

The Football Association kept Thomas Tuchel in place after England’s 2-1 semi-final defeat to Argentina ended the team’s bid for a first World Cup final since 1966. Tuchel faced criticism for his substitutions after England surrendered a 1-0 lead, but FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said the German retained the governing body’s full backing.

Bullingham called the loss “heartbreaking to be so close” and said the players, Tuchel, coaches and staff “gave it everything” and could not have worked harder during the tournament. Tuchel used the same language after the defeat, saying England “gave everything” and defending the team’s mentality despite the result.

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The backing also reflects a contract that already tied Tuchel to a longer runway. He extended his deal in February 2026 to remain England head coach until UEFA EURO 2028, and the FA said that extension would keep him in charge of the Three Lions through the tournament in the United Kingdom and Ireland. With England having reached the last four but fallen short of the final, the association is choosing to judge Tuchel on the wider cycle rather than one knockout night in July.

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England now move on to the third-place play-off against France on Saturday, July 18, 2026. Argentina will face Spain in the final on Sunday, July 19, 2026, in New Jersey. For England, the immediate task is to finish the campaign, but the bigger institutional call has already been made: Tuchel stays, and the FA is committing to patience after a tournament that stopped one step short of history.