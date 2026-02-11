FAA Grounds All El Paso Airport Flights for 10 Days

All flights at El Paso International Airport are suspended for 10 days after an abrupt FAA order, impacting thousands of travelers and airlines.

El Paso International Airport has come to a standstill after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an emergency order halting all flights to and from the airport for 10 days. The decision, which took effect on February 11, is scheduled to last until February 20, and has left travelers, airlines, and local businesses scrambling to adjust.

FAA Issues Sudden Flight Suspension

The FAA’s abrupt move was first reported by The New York Times, which confirmed that all flights at El Paso International are grounded until February 20. The agency has not yet publicly detailed the specific cause behind the shutdown, but the nature and duration of the order indicate a significant operational or safety issue. Emergency orders of this scale are rare in the U.S. aviation system, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.

Impact on Passengers and Airlines

The suspension is expected to affect thousands of travelers, as El Paso International typically handles an average of over 300,000 passengers monthly. Airlines serving the airport—including major carriers and regional operators—have been forced to reroute flights or cancel service entirely. Passengers are being advised to check with their airlines for rebooking options or seek alternate airports for their travel needs.

Flights to and from El Paso are canceled or rerouted for the next 10 days

Travelers are encouraged to utilize airports in nearby cities

Airlines are offering waivers and rebooking for affected passengers

Broader Effects on Airport Operations

According to official FAA passenger and cargo statistics, El Paso International is a key hub for both commercial and cargo flights in West Texas. The shutdown could disrupt not only passenger travel, but also air cargo shipments and local business supply chains that rely on timely deliveries.

For context, the FAA averages more than 45,000 flights daily nationwide, making any large airport closure significant within the national airspace system.

What Comes Next?

The FAA has not specified whether the suspension could be lifted earlier if the underlying issue is resolved. Until further notice, the official order remains in effect until February 20. Updates are expected as FAA investigators and local airport officials work to address the cause and communicate with the public.

Travelers and businesses are urged to monitor official FAA emergency orders and notices for the latest information and to check regularly for updates on flight status and airport operations.

Analysis

The sudden nature of this closure highlights the critical importance of runway safety and operational reliability in the U.S. air transport system. While rare, full airport shutdowns can have far-reaching effects on travel, commerce, and the local economy. As more information becomes available, stakeholders will be looking to the FAA and airport officials for clear explanations and timely solutions to restore service safely and efficiently.