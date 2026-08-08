FAA orders urgent inspections of 471 Boeing 737 Max jets

The FAA ordered urgent checks on 471 U.S. Boeing 737 Max jets after cracks in older 737s raised fears of a wider structural problem.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered urgent inspections of 471 Boeing 737 Max aircraft in the United States, targeting certain 737-8, 737-9 and 737-8200 models after crack reports surfaced in older Boeing 737 planes. The directive was unveiled Thursday and will take effect Sept. 10, giving airlines a fixed compliance date and raising the prospect of aircraft being pulled from service if problems are found.

The inspections are aimed at the fuselage skin near the forward service door or forward galley door cutout, a problem area identified in multiple reports. So far, no cracks have been found in the specific Max models covered by the FAA order, but the agency moved ahead with mandatory checks after finding enough concern in older 737 aircraft to justify a rapid fleetwide review rather than waiting for routine maintenance cycles.

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For airlines, the order creates immediate operational pressure. A fleet of 471 jets is large enough to affect scheduling, spare-aircraft planning and gate assignments across multiple carriers, especially if any aircraft have to be grounded for repairs. The FAA has said the inspections are intended to detect whether similar structural problems could affect the newer Max fleet, making the order a precautionary move with possible consequences for flight availability and on-time performance.

The action lands at another difficult moment for Boeing, which has spent years trying to rebuild trust in the 737 family after repeated safety and quality-control crises. It also comes as the company remains under close regulatory scrutiny. In late July, the FAA said seats on hundreds of Boeing 737 Max aircraft may need inspections because they were incorrectly installed, adding another maintenance issue to a program already under pressure.

Pedro Aragão via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The new crack inspections deepen that scrutiny by tying a potential structural defect in older aircraft to one of Boeing’s most visible commercial jets. The Max remains one of the most widely flown aircraft in the world, so even when a problem is found in a different 737 subtype, the FAA’s response reverberates through Boeing’s airline customers and through public confidence in the airplane itself.