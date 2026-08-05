FAA reviews near miss between Marine One and passenger jet near Reagan National Airport

FAA reviewed a Marine One near miss after the presidential helicopter came within less than a mile of an Envoy Air jet near Reagan National Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration opened a review after Marine One came within less than a mile of an Envoy Air passenger flight near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Tuesday. The military helicopter was carrying President Donald Trump as it approached Washington airspace.

The close call centered on a departure from Reagan National while Marine One was inbound to the airport area, a sequence that raised fresh questions about how tightly controlled flight operations are being managed around one of the region’s busiest air corridors. The FAA is investigating why the plane was allowed to take off as Trump’s helicopter approached the airport Tuesday afternoon, even though procedures created after last year’s midair collision were meant to prevent that kind of overlap.

Those rules exist for a reason. Controllers ordinarily expect Marine One to provide at least three minutes’ warning before takeoff so the FAA can clear the airspace, and a recording from the tower captured an air-traffic controller citing “broken and unreadable” communication with the helicopter. Reuters said the helicopter and the passenger jet briefly lost required separation, underscoring how quickly standard spacing can erode when communications fail.

The White House said the president was never in danger. The aviation risk, however, did not depend only on the helicopter’s path. It also exposed how a single missed handoff can ripple through tightly managed Washington airspace, where commercial departures, military flights and presidential movements are coordinated minute by minute.

The episode followed last year’s fatal collision near Reagan National between an airliner and an Army helicopter, an accident that pushed regulators to tighten procedures around the airport. Tuesday’s near miss now places renewed pressure on those safeguards, especially in a corridor where ordinary passengers board flights under rules designed to keep presidential operations and commercial traffic from converging at the same time.

For commercial travelers using Reagan National, the practical stakes are straightforward: when Marine One is nearby, flights can be held or cleared only after controllers establish enough room in the airspace. The latest lapse suggests that the system depends not just on written procedure, but on clean communication, exact timing and constant coordination in one of the most congested parts of the national aviation network.